Senior System Tester - Robotic R&D
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-01-27
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
The spring sun hits your face when you jump out of the car at the test site. Today, you will spend your day out here in the sun, to start testing a new type of robotic mower (with really cool techniques), which soon will be out on the market.
That feeling is almost a bit tingly, knowing that your work will affect our customers' usage. With that in mind, you take a sip of your coffee and kick-start the day with some stay-out-zone testing for the mower.
Here, you can see a glimpse of what kind of product you may be working with: Thank You Automower® or https://youtu.be/fvY3Jhil0LU.
The next day, you may instead be at the office in Huskvarna. The oldest parts of the factory and facility are as old as the company itself, 330 years. Here at floor 3, in one of the newer buildings, you will meet the team. Around 20 great colleagues (5 of them you will meet later on at Teams, since they are working from our Mumbai office). Since we are working agile, you kick off the day with some daily stand up, to go through which tests that should be performed.
Here at Robotics, you really will be a part of changing the game for turf care.
Your job? To verify the behavior and functions of robotic mowers. How can we make sure that the mower doesn't get stuck in narrow passages or a small corridor and can't get out of there? That the customer can navigate the mower back to charging with the app, or that the mower always finds its way back to the charging station? The testing is up to you!
Regression testing, acceptance testing and continuous verification of bug-fixes - to find deviations against requirements and document unwanted mower behavior in the form of bugs or stories. That will be a big part of your working days as a System Tester here at Robotics.
You will also do WIFI-tests, ultrasound-testing and GPS-tests, for our newest family-members (for example NERA) that comes with Husqvarna's satellite navigation system, that enables the robotic mowers to work within virtual boundaries. Did we mentioned that it can be voice activated? It even predicts the weather conditions, to pick the perfect mowing time.
Yep, here you can be working with the technology of the future, that's for sure.
So, a really warm welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups and the Residential Robotic team!
As you may already understood, we really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (330 years to be more exact, but, who's counting?). This is our heritage. And our future. And now - we really want you to be a part of it.
Who you are:
Here, we would usually fill in what we are looking for. But, we believe that you who gets that smile on your face reading the above are an experienced Test Engineer, with a relevant education in testing, software development, electrical engineering or mechatronic engineering, so we do not need to explain that in more detail.
We would be extra glad if you have been working with testing of physical products with some software, or embedded systems and have experience working in Jira. Extra plus for ISTQB (or other relevant certification)!
You are fluent in English, both reading and writing. Since you sometimes will be traveling to our test facilities, you need to have a driver's license B.
As a person you are structured, quality-conscious and have an eye for details. Most important, we expect you to have a passion for what you do and that you want to be part of continuously improving how we work by being open, communicative and have fun with us!
Location: Your primary work location will be at the site in Huskvarna. Travels up to 3 weeks per year are to be expected.
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-02-26. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position contact Hiring Manager - Jerker Andersson - jerker.andersson@husqvarnagroup.com
and about the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Matilda Björkegren - matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Recruiter
Matilda Björkegren matildabjorkegren@live.se Jobbnummer
7388980