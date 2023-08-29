Senior System Test Engineer
2023-08-29
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
This is an external consultant position full time onsite in Göteborg with our direct/Tier 1 client that is a leading Automotive electric mobility technology and solutions company & is member of renowned car brands in Sweden and worldwide.
Consultant will work with complete electrical verification team that has responsibilities of electrical integration, vehicle mode management testing, advanced fault tracing, SW download.
Tasks
• Perform Network and communication system test in rigs and cars.
• Perform Vehicle Mode Management tests
• Perform function tests
• Perform Basetech tests
• Support with fault tracing in vehicles and test rigs
• Log files analysis.
• Give Base technology test tool support.
• Provide test support internally and to suppliers. Assess deviations.
• Support test engineers at cooperation partners
Qualifications
• Good knowledge of in vehicle electrical systems in general.
• Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area.
• Vector tools experience.
• Test automation knowledge.
• Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture.
• Deep experience in test tools such as CANoe, DSA, Wireshark and knowledge of crypto
(RSA/AES/ECC).
• Experience in CAPL script and Python programming.
• Car driving license and T1/T2 test driving license Hällered needed
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
