Senior System Java Engineer for Tradedoubler
Comstream AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Comstream AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Borlänge
, Haninge
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a motivated and self-driven person who appreciates a good work-life balance? Do you enjoy working with the latest technology to build modular scalable Microservices? Then Tradedoubler is the right place for you!
We are expanding our team and are now looking for a Senior Engineer who have experience with high-performing and distributed applications, enjoying to architect and implement solutions running globally and orchestrated within the cloud where we employ a build and deploy process being based on modern GitOps practices. Depending on your interests you'll find exciting challenges within all of our teams and projects; speaking of our global tracking (big data processing), distributed API or event-driven platform services, just to name some.
You will be part of a highly skilled team where the solution architecture is strongly considered and together with your team you will ensure that the underlying IT architecture delivers the capabilities that address current and future business needs.
We offer a stimulating work culture with varying work tasks which you greatly influence. The working ambiance is creative, collaborative and our flat organizational structure with strong international atmosphere promotes communication and sharing of ideas. We offer an environment where the business is important, but enjoyment and balance of life is encouraged and recognized. You will work in an environment that supports your individual growth.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Re-engineer and improve software for our core business.
Create scalable and distributed event-driven applications in Java, embracing tech stacks being built on stateful computation over data streams, message queuing like Kafka, Rest-APIs, latest Spring (Boot), Oracle, Cassandra, Elastic Search, GitOps and Kubernetes - just to name a few.
Work with other teams within the products department and across the business to improve business processes and products.
Eager to work with cutting edge technologies and apply them to improve performance, security and maintainability of our products.
Be a member of a highly competent and cross functional team.
Write high quality software.
YOUR PROFILE
Professional requirements:
Minimum Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field of study or similar qualification
Minimum 3 years' experience of Java
Have an eye for quality and care about sound engineering practices such as automated testing.
You're familiar with designing and building distributed and scalable systems and enjoy seeing millions of users running your code
You have good understanding of data structures and algorithms and understand how to apply them to design pragmatic solutions.
Familiar with Linux
Very good analytic skills
Excellent written and verbal communication in English
It's beneficial if you:
Have experience from online marketing and/or e-commerce.
Have experience with Java 8 and above, Spring Framework, event stream processing, distributed architecture, high availability and high performance, Kafka, Docker, databases (Cassandra, Elastic Search, Oracle, Postgres), AWS, GitOps principles, Kubernetes, and Git
Have the patience to learn big and complex technology stacks that are waiting for your help to refactor/rewrite.
Knowledge about Clean Code and architectural/design patterns
Have experience with monitoring and metrics based on the Prometheus suite.
WHY US?
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Tradedoubler:
Tradedoubler supports the growth of advertisers and publishers with best-in-class performance marketing and technology solutions. We are a global performance partner with over 22 years of innovation experience in digital marketing. Tradedoubler's partners include Accor, Ikea, Sky Media, HP, Philips and Huawei. The stock is listed on the Nasdaq OMX on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. We employ over 260 people at 15 locations in Europe and are active for our customers in over 80 countries. Publiceringsdatum2023-06-28Företag
Tradedoubler AB
Malmskillnadsgatan 32
11151 Stockholm
Sverige Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comstream AB
(org.nr 556945-8911)
Drottninggatan 86 (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7924085