Senior System Integrator
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-12
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit, Senior System Integrator
The role
The role involves being part of an innovation team involved in developing Vehicle Architecture for the next generation of advanced cars. The team will be working on the Core System Platform that will act as the base on which a major part of application functions would be realized in a vehicle.
Knowledge and experience
Good Working knowledge in Classic AutoSAR, especially in Stack Configuration and SW Integration.
Must have worked under the ASPICE
Must have prior experience on working in ASIL-D level applications under ISO 26262
Must have done scripting in Python, CAPL and should also have knowledge of Embedded C.
Knowledge and Usage of tools such as DaVinci Configurator and Developer
Experience on integration of embedded SW for highest hazard level applications according to ISO26262, SAE-21434, DOE-178C, DOE-254, or similar from automotive, aerospace or medical industries
Strong CI hands-on knowledge for embedded systems
Unit-, integration-, and system testing experience
Root cause analysis, preferably using Trace32/Lauterbach Experience with CANoe, CANalyzer, RobotFramework, Polyspace
Knowledge in Atlassian JIRA, SVN, Mr. Jenkins, Doors, Git, Confluence
Must be adept in written and spoken English
