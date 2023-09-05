Senior System Integration Engineer
2023-09-05
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of services? Do you want to shape the ecosystem by providing the services that our customers need in their daily vehicle operations? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team!
Who are we?
The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with major technology shifts occurring. At Test Automation & Verification Framework our mission is to establish an integration and verification environment that enables continuous integration, thus reducing lead time-to-market and increasing product quality. We are responsible for the continuous integration of all internally-developed software and the tool chain at Volvo Trucks Vehicle Technology.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a Senior System Integration Engineer for our Hardware Integration Platform Team who will be involved in the development of the tools to maintain hardware infrastructure, system Administration, and monitoring and facilitate continuous integration and testing. We believe that you have worked with how to manage HIL rigs. We are facing a challenge where our verification machinery is increasing due to product variants, and we need to design a solution to maintain and utilize our rigs (V3, V4) as optimal as possible.
In this role, you will be responsible for handling the software of the operating systems of the general-purpose computers connected to the rigs. As there is a large cluster of rigs orchestrating them with the help of aspects such as provisioning, virtualization and the use of services is crucial.
Besides having the technical knowledge, you are expected to be a proactive team player, result-oriented, willing to share your knowledge, and, at the same time be receptive. We also believe that you can take your own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent communication skills & good at networking with people. You have a great focus on delivery & quality. You are also passionate about automation, hardware & components.
Relevant Experience
• A minimum 4 years of professional systems administration (sysadmin) and/or DevOps experience
• Have a deep understanding of the fundamentals of the operating system of PC and server computers, both Windows and Linux.
• Experience in Server monitoring with tools such as Prometheus, Nagios, Datadog, or similar.
• You are comfortable using deployment tools, Ansible, or similar ones like Chef, Puppet
• Have written scripts in PowerShell and Bash.
• Experience with networking and firewalls.
• Previously used Docker to deploy containers.
• Comfortable with using Jenkins
• Building and configuring HW component rigs
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
