Senior System Engineer Diagnostics (Elect.- or Comp. Engineer)
2023-10-16
The Client is looking for a Senior System Engineer Diagnostics (Electrical or Computer Engineer)
Description of the assignment
In EE Architecture team we are responsible for the in-vehicle electrical architecture design including topology, function allocation, vehicle mode management, signal database and network management as well as base technologies and diagnostics.
This role is under Technology area "Diagnostics and OTA". This area has responsibility for Diagnostics services, stack and everything related to SWDL except for cybersecurity. This group is also responsible for OTA implementation in Europe for the Company*.
We are now looking for a Senior System Engineer Diagnostics to strengthen the team. In this role, you will be part of the team developing a new toolchain and services for the future diagnostics ecosystem and working with and developing our diagnostic requirements. This team is also responsible for allocating diagnostic requirements to ECUs, ensuring that they are fulfilled by the ECUs and reviewing any deviations to the requirements. In the work you will also have a dialog with internal teams and supplier about requirement fulfillment and deviation requests.
Responsibilities:
• Develop our solution for DEXT, ODX and SOVD within SystemWeaver
• Develop and maintain requirements and configuration for AUTOSAR modules with focus on
Diagnostic parts of the stack.
• Investigate different options for the challenges ahead and select the proper solution based on all factors.
• Provide support internally and to suppliers related to diagnostics. Assess deviations.
• Update and maintain tasks and backlog in JIRA
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area.
• Deep knowledge of in-vehicle electrical systems in general.
• Deep knowledge of vehicle ecosystems, including cloud systems
• Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
• Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture.
o Including DEXT, ODX and SOVD
• Experience from SAE specifications and CARB regulations
o ACC2
o J1979 and J2012
• Experience in automotive industry.
• Experience in SystemWeaver/CarWeaver/CANoe/DSA/LCDS is very advantageous.
• Fluency in written and spoken English is required.
• Fluency in Mandarin and/or Swedish is advantageous.
• Driver's license. Test driver license T2 or higher is advantageous.
Personal attributes
• Excellent skills in co-operation, teamwork and networking.
• Cultural awareness, especially, multicural environment Eastern - Western culture.
• Do:er and willingness to walk the extra mile attitude needed to be successful.
• Problem-solving mentality
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15
