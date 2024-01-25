Senior System Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2024-01-25
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
Cytiva is seeking a Senior System Engineer to join our dynamic team in Uppsala. The Senior System Engineer is responsible for verification, implementation, and maintenance of complex systems that support our bioprocessing technologies. As Senior System Engineer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the reliability, scalability, and performance of our systems, ultimately contributing to the success of our customers in the biopharmaceutical industry. This position is part of the System Engineering R&D department located at our Uppsala site. At Cytiva our vision is to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Contribute to software development from a user perspective.
Deliver new software functionality and products to our UNICORN software ecosystem.
Identify and write user and system requirements.
Define and write verification test procedures.
Actively participate in planning the development work activities and execute verification and tests.
Responsible for coordinating testing and verification of UNICORN software from a system perspective.
As part of a team, plan for and deliver on the team's commitments.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Master's degree from relevant Life Science discipline, e.g. Biochemistry or Molecular Biotechnology.
Several years of experience working with chromatography and/or filtration processes.
Minimum 3 years of industrial/academic experience from Life Sciences or similar.
Experience working cross-functionally together with other competences such as hardware and software engineers, UX designers and test engineers.
Swedish and English as working languages.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
UNICORN software development.
Experience working with lab ÄKTA systems or large scale ÄKTA equipment.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Peter Andersson at peter.lh.andersson@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
#LI-HJ2
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8420387