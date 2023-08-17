Senior System Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-08-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We're looking for our next Senior System Engineer to join the R&D Instrument Engineering section at our site in Uppsala. As a Senior System Engineer at Cytiva, you will have the opportunity to work with world-leading products in Life Sciences, and work daily with fantastically talented and committed colleagues. You will be involved in the entire product life cycle from development to maintenance and support with focus on single-use products.
At Cytiva, we are dedicated to developing innovative solutions that advance the discovery, production, and delivery of biopharmaceuticals. As a Senior System Engineer, you will play a crucial role in defining, developing, and implementing hardware and software solutions for our large scale bioprocess systems. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful integration and functionality of our cutting-edge bioprocess equipment.
What you'll do
Deliver new single-use products to the market and our bioprocess customers.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, and software developers, to ensure seamless integration and performance of the bioprocessing systems.
Contribute with product and customer expertise across the organization
Understand the need from the customer and define system requirements.
Develop and execute test plans to verify and validate hardware functionality, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Support the manufacturing and assembly processes, working closely with production teams to ensure efficient and reliable manufacturing of hardware components.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in hardware technology relevant to the bioprocess industry, and propose innovative solutions to improve system performance and efficiency.
Provide technical expertise and guidance to junior engineers and cross-functional team members.
Who you are
Master's degree in Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering or a related field.
Experience of system and/or software specification, verification and validation.
Experience with ÄKTA chromatography systems and UNICORN software
Knowledge & experience from new product development.
Hands-on experience in protein purification, including familiarity with process design and scale-up for chromatography operations.
Good knowledge of GxP policies and procedures; basic knowledge of regulatory requirements of the pharmaceutical and/or biotechnology industry.
Demonstrated ability to deliver according to deadlines.
Experience from work in multidisciplinary environments.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
#LI-HJ2
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, September 10th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Ioana Erlandsson ioana.erlandsson@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8038554