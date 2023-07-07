Senior System Engineer - Technical Projects
Olink Proteomics AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-07-07
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olink Proteomics AB i Uppsala
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~3000 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
Olink continues to grow, and we are now looking to hire a Senior System Engineer to join the Technical Projects group within R&D. This new role will be based in our Uppsala headquarters and report into Manager Technical Projects. Technical Projects is responsible for developing technical solutions for new products as well as improving our existing products and several development projects are often run in parallel.
The Senior System Engineer will lead product engineering and continuous improvement projects, along with guiding new product designs for the Signature Q100 product and other instrumentation product lines as required. The Signature Q100 instrument is a dedicated solution for qPCR readout of Olink panels, which enables our customers to run our panels at their own laboratories. This role will work cross collaboratively within the organization and be the interface between the R&D departments and other functions within the company, like Product Management, Global Support, Analysis Services and Quality Assurance. This role will drive identification, review, assessment, and resolution of deficiencies throughout the Signature Q100 life cycle.
Primary Responsibilities
• Signature Q100 life cycle management in alignment with the product roadmap.
• Work closely with Olink R&D as well as R&D at the Instrument OEM Manufacturer, and the global quality assurance organization to drive sustaining engineering activities.
• Collaborate with product managers to Initiate design improvement/product improvement projects.
• Participate in the development of the Quality System, including reviewing change notifications as required.
• Drive alignment of internal cross-functional teams including R&D, Support, Product Management, Supply Chain, Quality Assurance, Analysis Services, and external partners on instrumentation related issues.
• Analyze data about instrument faults and technical service data to inform the recommendation for - and prioritization of - sustaining engineering projects.
• Provide product and engineering support to the global support organization.
• Develop the knowledge base for instrumentation, serve as Product Support and Subject Matter Expert (SEM) within R&D for Q100 Signature.
Qualifications/Skills
• Bachelors' degree in Engineering (i.e., Industrial, Systems, Bioengineering); Masters preferred.
• Experience from the Life Science industry.
• Skills in Molecular Biology highly preferred.
• Several years of experience with hands-on design and development in analytical instrumentation or related industry.
• In depth knowledge of product development, systems engineering, manufacturing operations, mechanical engineering design, imaging, microfluidics, motion control, liquid handling, and life science instrumentation is desired.
• Project management and strong organizational skills.
• Life science tools industry experience is desired.
• English is mandatory, if you also speak Swedish, it is a plus.
As a person you are a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently and give solid advice to the organization in instrumentation related scientific questions. You possess a strong work ethic and the ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.
Since most activities are driven in projects, this role means multi-disciplinary contacts throughout the entire company and requires flexible and strong informal leadership skills. The position requires a deep understanding of continuous improvement methodologies and experience of instrument life cycle management and life cycle management processes across the organization.
If you feel that your professional and personal skills fit into the description, please send us your application, and come join Olink! The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2023-08-01. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olink Proteomics AB
(org.nr 559046-8632), https://www.olink.com/ Arbetsplats
Olink Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Olink Proteomics AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7950991