Senior System Engineer - Gothenburg
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Malmö
, Södertälje
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for a System Engineer,Gothenburg (SE).
Our client has an exciting opportunity for you to be part of the development of the next generation infotainment system using Google's Android automotive OS.
Who You Are:
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proven experience in system engineering and software requirement management.
Detail-oriented with a structured approach to work.
Familiarity with requirement management tools and methodologies.
What You'll Do:
Conduct risk assessments and test analysis for functionalities.
Work closely with development teams to ensure requirements are understood and implemented correctly.
Collaborate with UX designers, development teams and stakeholders.
Gather, analyze, and document system requirements for several functionalities in the infotainment system.
Ensure requirements meet high standards of compliance and traceability.
Assist in the development and maintenance of project documentation.
Support testing and validation processes to ensure requirements are met.
Knowledge and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent experience.
Several years of experience in automotive system development.
Familiarity with tools like SystemWeaver, TeamCenter, Integrity, or CANoe.
Knowledge of distributed electrical/software systems and architecture.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Valid driver's license (B).
Understanding of development processes and agile methodologies is a plus.
If you are interested we recommend you to apply immediately!
Required skills
CANoe, distributed electrical/software systems, Teamcenter, IntegrityTest Analysis, Systemweaver, Requirement Management, Risk Assessment, Automotive system development
Preferred skills
Agile
Languages
English(Proficient)
Assignment Duration
20250106 - 20251231 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Sanjay Sareen info@progalaxy.se Jobbnummer
9019126