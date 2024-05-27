Senior System Engineer - E-mobility
2024-05-27
Together Tech is helping our customers towards a sustainable future. In Mobility, Electrification is a key to reach the targets. We are right now looking for Senior System Engineers with experience from E-mobility.As a Senior System Engineer in E-mobility, you will develop and implement concept designs at the component, function, and system levels for high-voltage products such as battery systems, inverters, charging systems, and electric motors. You will lead and coordinate technical projects, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project deliveries. Additionally, you will provide technical leadership and expertise to drive innovation and improvements in E-mobility, follow and implement industry best practices and safety standards for high-voltage systems, and ensure technical specifications and requirements are met throughout the product lifecycle. Read more about our commitment in theMobilityarea.
Your technical bakgrund
You have a Master or Batchelor in Electronics, Mechatronics, Control Engineering or similar
You have product knowledge in high voltage products like Battery Systems, Inverters, Changing Systems and Electrical Motors
You have worked with concept design on component, function and system level
Goodcommand of written and spoken English and Swedish, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Business Unit Manager Martin Gerhauser, on +46709 52 73 69.
