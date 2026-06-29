Senior System Developer
Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2026-06-29
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Östhammar
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive when code has a clear purpose – helping thousands of customers find the right product fast, on a global e-commerce platform. This role sits right where user experience, data, and engineering meet: building and evolving capabilities on Sandvik Coromant's external web and e-commerce platform, guided by real user behavior and a strong product mindset.
Why Sandvik Coromant?
Here, engineering doesn't happen in a vacuum – development is connected to real customers, measurable outcomes, and a technical community that keeps moving forward. For you, this means long-term ownership, continuity, and room to grow with the platform. We offer you:
A large development community and a tech-forward environment where modern tools are part of everyday work.
A function of roughly 60 people with strong collaboration across roles and competences.
An annual Innovation Week where every day work is put on hold and the entire focus is on experimenting, learning, and developing new ideas together.
About the job
This position is all about programming and product-oriented development – continuously improving capabilities on our web and e-commerce platforms. Work flows through an agile backlog in Azure DevOps, where features, enhancements, and improvements are shaped together with the product team. Full stack development is at the core: front-end experiences that feel effortless, and back-end services that stay reliable, secure, and scalable. Decisions are driven by data, tracking and learning from how users behave so the platform becomes even more user-friendly and, in turn, support sales. Your key stakeholders include the Product Owner and the wider product team – always with our customers in mind.
Depending on the focus area, your day-to-day may also include:
Building and refining integrations and APIs to support web capabilities.
Working with product data and its complexity across systems.
Exploring practical, AI-enabled ways of working as part of an ongoing AI journey, including tools such as GitHub Copilot and selected Azure AI services.
Location and flexibility
The preferred location for this position is Sandviken or Stockholm.
Your profile
For this senior role, we're looking for someone who has deep experience in software development and a solid understanding of how AI is reshaping both technical solutions and ways of working. The role requires that you stay current and can take responsibility for technical decisions in a rapidly evolving environment.
Here's what helps you succeed:
Knowledge in front-end development with Angular, CMS (Kontent.AI), CSS and Bootstrap.
Knowledge in back-end development with C#, SQL, and REST APIs.
Knowledge in everyday tooling such as Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, GitHub, GitHub Copilot and Azure.
Demonstrated skills in taking architectural decisions.
Experience in agile ways of working in a product team and managing work through Azure DevOps.
Comfortable working in a data-driven setup.
Knowledge of Swedish and English in a professional setting.
Skills nice to have:
Experience with Duende.
Familiarity with SAP back-end or working close to complex product data domains.
Your collaborative, responsible way of working makes a real difference here. Your curiosity and initiatives are valued – bringing ideas forward, suggesting activities proactively, and enjoying the learning curve that comes with modern development and an evolving AI landscape. With a down-to-earth, prestige-free mindset, you help the team move fast together, share knowledge openly, and keep quality high.
Some words about your new team
This team builds applications within Marketing & Communications, with a clear focus on our external web and e-commerce platform. A wide range of competences sits close to the product work – supporting everything from web development and infrastructure to optimization and analytics – so collaboration happens naturally across roles. The shared goal is simple: make the web experience as user-friendly as possible, using data and insight to guide choices and create real value for customers.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Hans Sundelin, hiring manager, at hans.sundelin@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than August 23, 2026. Please note that the position may be filled before the application deadline, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Please apply via the link with your resume (and a cover letter if you wish) in English. Please note that we don't accept applications via email. Job ID: R0094227.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
9983061