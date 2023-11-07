Senior System Developer
2023-11-07
We are Blue Lobster - the consulting company that invests in its consultants. Our customers are found in all industries and our assignments are based on independent employees with a high level of competence. You sit as a consultant, usually at the customer's premises, but remote work can also occur. The work environment is characterized by well-being and by our core values: responsibility and mutual respect as well as honesty, transparency and loyalty.
We are looking for you who are a system developer with at least 5 years of experience and who have a specialty in one or more of the following:
• .NET
• Java
• Interaction Design / UX
• C/C++
• Python
• Azure DevOps
• Linux
• Cobol
• REST
• AWS services
• React
It is important that you can also communicate freely in English in both speech and writing, communication in Swedish is a bonus. You have the ability to understand the customer's needs and problems, as well as use the technology used to deliver a professional result.
Please apply as soon as possible, we will go through all applications from 14th August
Our offer:
At Blue Lobster, the focus is on the employees. As an employee at Blue Lobster, you are offered both challenges and appreciation. We believe in personal development and team spirit. Therefore, we enable both opportunities for growth and team-strengthening activities. Of course, we offer competitive salaries.
Our clients are in various industries, and our assignments rely on self-motivated employees with high competence. With us, you have the opportunity to choose both the client and the assignments. You work as a consultant, usually at the client's premises. The working environment is characterized by well-being and our core values: responsibility and mutual respect, as well as honesty, transparency, and loyalty.
Warmly welcome your application for this exciting position. Interviews will be conducted continuously.
