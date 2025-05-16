Senior SW Integration Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-16
Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with electromobility technologies and quickly growing teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are your new colleagues
BMS Supplier SW Integration team a part of BMS Battery Management System (BMS) Section. We are a team of 8 SW integration engineers with complementary skills committed to a common purpose. Our responsibility covers the entire BMS SW life-cycle - from design to verification and maintenance in customer end products.
The BMS Section is responsible to develop the battery management SW and HW for the energy storage systems used in all Volvos' electric products, such as buses, trucks, construction equipment, and marine applications. We belong to Electromobility Department, which was formed to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. The Electromobility Department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility CampX at Lundby in Gothenburg.
What you will do
In our dynamic team you'll play a crucial role in shaping and enhancing our software delivery. Collaborate closely with System Engineers and Function Design Engineers on software requirements and update documentation. Stay on top of software function implementation plans and take ownership of the software integration for supplier software, aligning it seamlessly with Volvo software releases. Get feedback from Battery Pack manufacturing team and keep improving the SW quality.
In addition:
• Be the direct contact and work closely with BMS SW suppliers. Make sure the SWs are delivered to SW Releases and Vehicle builds according to agreed project plan.
• Ensure timely acquisition of SW delivery documentation from suppliers.
• Initiate product change requests towards suppliers.
• Align the software verification plan with Volvo internal SW testing teams.
• Track and resolve BMS SW product and project issues (PILs), taking responsibility for quality improvement.
• Support BMS SW delivery and integration into Volvo vehicle programs.
• Initiate and plan BMS SW joined reviews with the support from function design engineers and supplier quality engineers (SQE).
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be self-driven person, a team player with strong collaboration/communication skills. You have the willingness to learn and take more responsibility, can handle many topics in parallel and structure in documentation work. You also need to be open-minded, ready for changes and enjoy with working with suppliers.
We believe that you have:
• Bachelor or Master Degree in Mechatronics, Computer Science, Electronic, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
• 5 years of SW work experience, even better if it is from automotive industry or traction battery industry.
• In depth knowledge about SW development, better if it is from BMS domain.
• Good knowledge regarding SW systems and tools.
• Extensive experience from collaborating with SW or Electronics suppliers.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Other Merits:
• Knowledge on embedded SW/HW, HIL, CAN, LIN, ISO 26262, cyber security, J1939, AUTOSAR, system engineering.
• Work experience as Product Owner or Scrum Master.
• Work experience as test engineer in automotive industry.
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Hiring Manager: Le Wang
Email id: le.wang@volvo.com
Last application date: May 30th 2025
