Senior SW Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2026-07-06
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Västerås
, Enköping
, Arboga
, Uppsala
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior SW Developer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
You will be part of a team working with a handheld device. The team develops the next generation programming interface for our clients' customers, a cross-platform solution using the latest .NET technologies. The work requires experience of embedded Linux, Yocto/Buildroot, and .NET and C#. Together with the other members of the team, you strive to reach agreed targets and goals. In our R&D projects, we use a Lean-Agile approach with a global mindset.
Your background • Experience of embedded Linux, Yocto/Buildroot • Experience of software development in C#, .NET, WPF, XAML • Experience in asynchronous programming • Experience in memory and performance profiling • Experience from developing software for resource constraint platforms • Some knowledge of windows system programming and configuration, HTML5/JavaScript and domain knowledge in Robotics.
This is a senior role that requires ability to understand a complex situation, so proven experience from embedded Linux is essential.
Additional information
Assignment starts: 2026-08-17
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 9 months
Geographical region: Sweden\Västmanlands län, \Västerås (VÄSTERÅS)
Reply no later than: 2026-08-14
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7852558-2088813". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9994652