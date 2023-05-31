Senior Support Services Owner
2023-05-31
As a Senior Support Services Owner (Service Delivery Management Consultant 3 - Support) on the Support Organization, you will work in a team environment to be accountable for Oracle Cerner client relationships. As you work with Oracle Cerner clients, you will perform the below responsibilities. Your ultimate goal is healthy team and client relationships to deliver value outcomes for both Oracle and our clients.
Responsibilities:
Manage complex external client relationships with a high degree of variability
Influence client support strategy focusing on value achievement and targeted outcomes
Develop complex continuous improvement strategies
Act as the single point of contact for cross-organizational support escalations
Provide support processes expertise and advise on expectations for both internal stakeholders and external clients
Contribute to internal team value and improvements
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in IT, HealthCare or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience at least 4 years
Experience working with HealthCare organizations as a Project Manager or Delivery Manager or Service Manager, at least 3 years
Software implementation or support work experience, at least 6 years
Health care information technology work, at least 3 years
Customer service experience, at least 2 years
Fluent in English and Swedish
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in managing client relationships as a Support Services Owner in the past
Experience working in Application Managed Services or SolutionWorks business units
Expectations:
Willing to participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work 100% from the client site or assigned work location
Willing to travel up to 20% as needed
Willing to work additional or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulations
Willing to take people management responsibilities
Work in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures, understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of position
Perform other responsibilities as assigned
Mentor and develop new associates/employees
