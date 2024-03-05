Senior Support Account Manager
2024-03-05
Are you interested in joining one of the world's leading tech brands and be part of our journey forward? We are one of the most successful companies in the world that you have probably never heard of, according to Forbes Magazine, and we have exciting future plans!
We are looking for a Senior Support Account Manager that will ensure our most valuable and strategic clients receive maximum value from Sinch's products and services.
The essence of the role
The Senior Support Account Manager will be responsible for ensuring our most valuable and strategic clients receive industry leading customer experience and technical service quality.
This will be done through managing support tickets, working closely with our clients and cross functional teams the role provides dedicated technical support and service delivery management for key clients who are assigned to them. To be successful in this role, you need to be a customer-oriented person who enjoy helping clients with various support issues.
The role is a mix of customer support and account management with technical solutions.
As our new Senior Support Account Manager, you will:
Maintain positive and proactive relationships with customers.
Conduct problem management and proactive service quality improvements.
Individually be responsible for establishing, defining and refining end to end delivery on services, incidents and requests for assigned clients.
Work closely with Client related issues, answer calls and support clients for all technical issues and requests.
Monitor and support the core Sinch messaging platform.
Provide day-to-day support for customer escalations and incident tickets.
Troubleshoot problems with and help reconfigure the messaging platform as needed to ensure the good service quality.
Meet or exceed customer SLAs, KPI's and customer satisfaction metrics.
Who are you?
To strive and be successful in this role you need to have several years of experience in similar roles within the telecom industry. It is meritorious if you have worked in a global environment before. We are looking for a person who is customer oriented with great client management skills. It's great if you have a similar role today in a telecom company focusing on messaging and want to take on a new challenge, for the right person there may be room for growth and advancements within the organization.
To be a good match for the position you need:
At least 3+ years of experience in a similar role.
Experience and knowledge in the telecom industry.
Power user level of the Linux operating system, good understanding of Unix text parsing/manipulation tool and willing to learn technology.
Exposure to Perl/Bash scripting abilities and experience with web-based protocols and general Linux-based TCP/IP networking (ifconfig, netstat, tcpdump, etc.).
Experience working in a fast paced, high-level collaborative environment and promoting a teamwork mentality.
Big plus!
You'll stand out from the crowd if you have previous experience in the mobile industry or telephone services and having a keen interest in mobile communications (A2P SMS, MMS, OTT, IoT) and REST API.
