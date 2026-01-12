Senior Strategic Sourcing Consultant

About the Company Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central. About the Assignment We are looking for an experienced, business-driven Strategic Sourcing Consultant to support a procurement team working in a technology-intensive, mission-critical environment within the defense industry. You will play a central role in shaping the strategic supplier agenda for advanced products, working closely with key stakeholders across the organization and with strategic suppliers. The assignment is well-suited for someone who enjoys complex sourcing challenges, long-term supplier collaboration, and navigating commercial topics in a fast-growing setting. Job DescriptionDrive strategic sourcing activities connected to development projects and programs. Take commercial responsibility for strategic suppliers, ensuring optimized business solutions. Negotiate and establish contractual agreements for materials and services. Align cost and technology roadmaps with critical suppliers, supported by supply market intelligence. Ensure a competitive supplier setup per project/program and support successful launches. Own and follow up supplier performance throughout the lifecycle and support escalations when needed. Build, govern, and continuously improve supplier relationships and cooperation. Contribute to initiatives such as supply chain localization in strategic countries and make-or-buy analyses. Requirements5 10 years of experience in strategic sourcing. Proven ability to negotiate complex contracts and develop contracts aligned with commercial intent. Relevant legal and commercial interest and experience. Experience driving effective supplier relationships. Ability to make decisions even without having all facts at hand. Experience from an industrial or technology-driven company. Excellent spoken and written English and Swedish. Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted) Nice to haveEngineering degree or equivalent education. Background in strategic procurement within a technical environment. Knowledge of management systems and Code of Conduct frameworks (e.g., IFS). Application Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.