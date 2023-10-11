Senior Strategic Purchaser - Media & Agency Relations
2023-10-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At the heart of Volvo Cars strategy lies the future - one that's built on thriving in the dynamic world of online business and forging direct relationships with our valued consumers. To truly excel, we should be unique in online advertising and media's ever-evolving platforms.
The media landscape is undergoing a monumental transformation, shifting massively toward the digital frontier, where novel platforms continually emerge while established ones transform before our eyes. Our media spend represents one of the most substantial investment areas within Indirect Procurement, and our digital channels are the main drivers in advertising, we stand on the precipice of remarkable cost-saving opportunities, waiting to be unlocked by the right expertise.
In the Indirect Procurement department, we're on the lookout for people - curious professionals who will join us in our mission to deliver nothing less than world-class procurement services. We work closely with stakeholders across the company, engaging in diverse sourcing activities, conducting supplier, market, trend and spend analyses, handling contracts, and governing our relationships with both current and potential suppliers.
What you'll do
As part of the global procurement marketing team, you will lead cross-functional sourcing projects within our media and agency fee area, covering all aspects from project preparation, execution, analysis, trend and market evaluations, negotiation, supplier selection, and contract management.
You'll establish the media strategy and play a central role how we develop, evaluate, improve, and implement the ways we purchase media in the future. Responsible to set supplier strategies and actively cultivate and maintain solid commercial relationships with suppliers.
Collaborate proactively with key business stakeholders to gain a deep understanding around required products and services, the market, and innovations within each area. Identify opportunities to leverage existing business value, encompassing aspects like cost-efficiency, value creation, quality enhancement, and sustainability.
Do you fit the profile?
* University degree and 5-10 years of procurement experience or similar relevant areas, within media and marketing management.
* Deep global knowledge and proficient understanding of media buying processes, and a solid grasp of the media providers in the market.
* Experience in supplier management and contractual subjects, fact-based negotiation and how to ensure optimal agreements.
* Proven history of consistently delivering successful media spend, optimizing media investments, and cultivate genuine relationships with agencies and stakeholders.
* Knowledge from media channels, audience behavior, media planning tools and latest trends, technologies, and shifts in the media landscape.
* Professional negotiation skills when establishing contracts for long-lasting partnerships with agencies, and suppliers, allowing for mutually beneficial collaborations.
* Proficient in analyzing data to extract valuable insights, setting strategic direction, and aligning media strategies with business objectives.
* Leadership capabilities, with the ability to influence and guide cross-functional teams to make effective execution.
* Attention to details in spend management, optimizing costs, financial analysis, and media investments forecast.
Competence and experience are important, but personality and passion are key
In our pursuit of excellence, we not only highly value your previous experience and competencies but also your unique personality and your unwavering passion for embracing the unknown opportunities that lie ahead.
What truly matters to us is your alignment with our values, your genuine belief in our purpose, and your unwavering motivation to make a difference. We're seeking for people who share our vision to join a diverse team, one that is resolutely committed to drive transformative change and pushing the boundaries of the consumer experience in the global mobility industry.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Global Procurement Manager, Jonathan Wåhlander at jonathan.wahlander@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Pedram Yousefi, at Pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
We'd like to receive your application at latest 27/10-2023
