Senior Strategic Buyer for a client in Gothenburg
2023-11-23
This role involves managing or overseeing strategic sourcing activities, including initiating and leading efforts to reduce costs, developing and implementing segment strategies, and driving strategic purchasing within the commodity. The responsibilities also include establishing processes for managing supplier relationships and setting goals for continuous improvement.
Job assignments:
• Negotiating contracts and coordinating integration plans with internal clients
• Monitoring market dynamics that may affect availability or pricing of materials/services
• Collaborating with internal clients to identify sourcing needs
• Creating buyer/market profiles
• Analyzing marketplace trends
• Determining acceptable service levels
• Managing projects / processes, working independently with limited supervision.
• Coaching and reviewing the work of lower level professionals.
• Problems faced are difficult and sometimes complex.
Requirements:
• 5 years relevant experience
Start of the assignment: 2024-01-08
End of the assignment: 2024-08-31
Deadline: 2023-11-30
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 795855599
