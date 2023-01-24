Senior Statistician - Camurus (Lund)
2023-01-24
Camurus is a Swedish research-based pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and long-acting medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions, including opioid dependence, pain, cancer and endocrine disorders. New drug products are based on our proprietary FluidCrystal ® drug delivery technologies with the purpose to deliver improved quality of life, treatment outcomes and resource utilization. The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "CAMX". For more information, visit camurus.com.
At Camurus you will get the opportunity to work with committed colleagues in a team with good atmosphere, where the employees support and care for each other. Camurus is an innovative company that is currently expanding and establishing in new markets.
We are looking for a Senior Statistician/Programmer with great CDISC-knowledge and ability to drive statistical activities. If you have a passion for statistical analysis and enjoy collaboration with dedicated colleagues, Camurus is an excellent company for you.
Main responsibility
Among others, your responsibilities will include:
• Provide input to relevant section in the Clinical Trial Protocol and approve/sign off.
• Lead or write SAP for a trial and for other non-study analysis of data and sign off.
• Review and approve/sign off Clinical Trial Reports
• Provide statistical input to clinical programs, study designs and sample size calculation
• Program statistical analyses on clinical data
• Oversight and QC of CRO deliverables regarding biometrics activities
• Support with statistical/programming input to regulatory interactions
• Develop internal statistical/programming processes
• Provide CDISC input to programming activities
The role is based at HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Candidate profile
We are looking for a candidate with at least 5 years' experience within Statistics and CDISC-programming in the pharmaceutical industry, or at a clinical CRO, together with a university degree in Statistics. You have experience from programming in SAS, in connection to clinical study data analysis, and you have an interest in developing your programming skills and to become an expert in statistical models and analysis. Excellent communication skills, both oral/ and written (in English) is required.
You have a strongly analytical personality, and you feel comfortable questioning facts and figures. You are accurate, structured and organised, but at the same time open and proactive.
Camurus offers
This is a great time to join a highly dynamic company during a very exciting phase of growth. Camurus has been very successful in bringing pharmaceutical products to the market - and the ambitions are not to be lowered. With a diversified project portfolio in different stages, the commercial potential is considerable. The position offers an international work environment and corporate culture, with the possibility for individual development and growth. You will have great opportunities to influence, and you will work close to where decisions are taken. Camurus has approximately 190 employees with the head office located in Lund. The corporate culture is driven by innovation, strong collaboration internally and externally, ownership, quality, and passion about realizing our ideas to achieve our patient-centric vision. This is an immediate, full-time employment opportunity.
Information and application
For more information about this job-opening, please contact recruitment consultant Tobias Lorentzon at TOBLOR Consulting, phone: +46 735 11 10 60.
by uploading your CV and personal letter. For more information about Camurus, please visit: https://www.camurus.com/.
