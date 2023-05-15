Senior Stakeholder & Community Engagement Advisor
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Within Vattenfall we have the clear goal to enable a fossil free society within one generation. This ambition includes for example electrification of the transport sector and CO2-emitting industries, but the core in this ambition is to have sustainable electricity production. Vattenfall is now ramping up its growth within renewables, with a particular focus on offshore wind.
We are now looking for a seasoned Senior Stakeholder and Community Engagement Manager to drive the design and implementation of the engagement and communications strategy supporting the development of Swedish West Coast Offshore Wind projects. The successful candidate will become a key member of the Consenting and Stakeholder Engagement team, and work closely with the project team, including Vattenfall partners, internal and external specialists, towards delivery of over 2.5 GW of floating offshore wind power.
Become part of our mission and help us to achieve our goal of being fossil free within one generation!
Responsibilities of the Senior Stakeholder & Community Engagement Advisor
At the center of some of our most ambitious growth plans for offshore wind in northern Europe, you will be a strategic thinker, and effective executer of responsibilities, including:
Design and implement the Communications and Engagement Strategy for the Swedish West Coast Offshore Wind projects, beginning with positioning and launching the projects in stakeholder consciousness.
Support the permitting of these major infrastructure projects, by involving local stakeholders and communities in exploring sensitivities and optimizing the opportunities they can unlock, as the first point of contact into the projects. You will ensure compliance with requirements as a minimum, and over and above deploy effective engagement to deliver excellent, sustainable projects.
Undertake regular stakeholder mapping to inform the design and manage engagement processes, which include varied communities (fishermen, shipping, and other marine users, environmental NGOs, land owners, rural, urban, highly engaged and seldom heard etc.).
You will support Vattenfall's development within offshore wind in the wider Nordic region, helping to ensure our strategy is based on an excellent understanding of the local context.
Develop effective consultation processes to facilitate informed feedback from interested parties. Ensure reporting on our engagement, including how we respond to feedback in our decision-making, is accessible, timely, transparent as well as compliant with regulatory requirements.
Develop content plans and draft web and other content to ensure communities and stakeholders are appropriately informed throughout the development process and beyond.
Collaborate with Public and Regulatory Affairs on National topics and Media Relations and Editorial colleagues on broader one-to-many communications, ensuring all communications and messaging align with project and our corporate purpose and aims
Represent Vattenfall in stakeholder forums and encourage greater understanding of the role of offshore wind in delivering fossil freedom, improved energy security and ultimately, cheaper energy for the Swedish consumer
Support local supply chain engagement and ways to maximize the benefits associated with the projects
You will also be required to promote a safety-conscious and sustainable environment
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate who is result oriented and skillful with execution within the job scope. You have several years' experience managing community and stakeholder engagement processes, able to design and deliver effective project communications and devise ways to enhance energy citizenship, bringing relevant stakeholders and communities into the projects.
Candidates must have a good understanding of potential concerns, interests and needs of local residents and businesses, as well as regional stakeholders, such as municipalities, and Non-Governmental Organisations, during early project development stages, consenting phases and infrastructure construction and operation. They will facilitate effective collaboration within the project team, and our wider internal stakeholders, ensuring alignment and synergies between different Swedish and Nordic projects are managed optimally with respect to our communications and engagement activities.
In addition, you are:
Experienced (least five years) in delivering community and stakeholder engagement relating to major infrastructure projects / sustainable development projects. Experience of construction of major infrastructure projects, would be highly desirable
Well-connected and networked, with an engaging, and open nature; an active listener, able to develop a positive rapport with a wide range of stakeholders
Excellent verbal and written communication skills (Swedish and English)
Creative, with experience of producing bespoke communications materials and digital content with excellent IT and digital skills
Flexible and able to multi-task, and work rapidly to deadlines, while maintaining strong attention to detail
A graduate with a degree, preferably in communications, psychology, community or international development, or other related social science
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer you a challenging and independent job in an informal working environment. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as an 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Location
The role will be based either at our office in Gothenburg, close to the projects, or at Vattenfall's headquarters in Solna. You will be required to spend time in the project area, linking directly with local stakeholders, residents and communities of interest. Så ansöker du
