Senior Specialist / Tech Lead (EJB/Java Services)
2025-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700+ clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.
We are hiring for Senior Specialist / Tech Lead (EJB/Java Services) with below expertise:
Our current techstack is based on a Java backend legacy EJB new services Spring Boot and Micronaut Maven and Gradle for build automation and a frontend that spans from JSF legacy to Angular new services In terms of Infrastructure all older systems run on JBoss and Tomcat but new development is increasingly cloudnative AWS GitLab is used for version control and CICDpipelines are also primarily managed through GitLab Jenkins for some legacy
Preferably we would like to have full stack developers that work in both the legacy and the new AWS based product The latter has barely started being established hence knowledge of platform establishmentdevelopment and cloud migration is highly desired
BackEnd
Languages Java 821
Frameworks Java EJB legacy Spring Boot Micronaut modern
Tooling Maven Gradle
FrontEnd
Frameworks JSF legacy Angular versions 719
Version Control
Tool GitLab
DevOps
CICD Tools Jenkins GitLab
Infrastructure
Application Servers JBoss Tomcat
Cloud Platform AWS
Skills
Mandatory Skills : Angular,Java,Microservices,AWS Lambda,AWS RDS,AWS S3,SpringBoot,Javascript/jQuery,BootStrap/CSS/CSS3,AWS API Gateway,AWS CloudFormation,SQS,SNS,Aws Step Functions,Docker,Dynamo DB,HTML/HTML5,Kafka,MySQL,TypeScript,AWS VPC,AWS EC2,Java SpringBoot Så ansöker du
