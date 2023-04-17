Senior Specialist, Savings Operations
Swedbank AB / Företagsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla företagsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Knivsta
, Trosa
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about savings and looking for a challenge within Savings Operations where you can utilize both your administrative skills and knowledge of Mutual Funds & ETI 's.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Contribute to all areas: Within Savings Operations and as a part of Order & Asset Services
• Work, alongside other Specialists and Process Managers or Owners setting up the new order flow
• Create Processes and Routines
• Collaborate with other team members to control the new order flow and do daily tasks within Operations
• Be part of building a new organization
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business or Economics, or a great reason for not having one
• Demonstrated experience from banking or other financial services industry
• Understanding in trading of Funds and ETI 's from a distributor perspective
• Experience in administration, larger projects and/or platforms used within banking or finance
• Knowledge of Funds, Stocks, and other Exchange Tradeable Instruments
• Strong oral and written language and good presentation skills in English & Swedish
• A pragmatic mind and a problem solver where you need to be analytical and precise
• And be able to think outside the box and then follow through on the solution.
• Strong communication and teamwork skills
• Be able to work from the office at L40
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
Be a part of our journey with setting up a new organization around the order flow for Mutual Funds and eventually ETI 's. Ensure that everything around order handling is working and help us improve our processes. Perform daily administrative tasks but also others, sometimes more complicated or even unknown tasks that needs taking care of". Richard Lantto, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.05.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Richard Lantto, +46 735001891
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
richard.lantto@swedbank.se richard.lantto@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
7668052