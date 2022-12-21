Senior Specialist Programmer, Gothenburg, AstraZeneca
Job description
Senior Specialist Programmer, Late-Stage CVRM Biometrics, AstraZeneca Gothenburg
Are you interested in becoming part of the group of statistical programming at AstraZeneca R&D Gothenburg? Late-stage Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Biometrics is now looking for a Senior Specialist Programmer for on-site contract assignment with start as soon as possible.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Join a team of statisticians and statistical programmers to provide programming expertise to the design, conduct, reporting, interpretation, documentation, and regulatory submissions of our clinical development programs. Depending on your experience, you may contribute to more strategic planning, quantitative decision making, act as expert in our contact with external providers and collaborators and be a part of the function's adaptation and development of programming tools, standards, and processes.
Qualifications
Required Background
• Minimum educational level is a BSc degree in a relevant subject such as statistics, biostatistics, mathematics, computer science, life science or engineering.
• Expertise in drug development and clinical data standards (CDISC)
• Expertise in ADaM (specification writing, programming, define generation and ADRG)
• Expertise in analysis output programming (Tables, Figures etc.)
• Good collaboration, communication and influencing skills
• Good written and spoken English
Other relevant qualifications
• Higher academic degree
• Expertise in multiple programming software such as R or Python
• Project management experience
Personal Qualities
• Candidates should possess good social skills, be a strong team player and be able to work effectively in a global organization where teams often are geographically dispersed.
• You should be able to work independently, take own initiatives and have a positive, goal oriented and problem-solving attitude.
• It is essential to have good organizational and communication skills and you should be able to analyze and summarize your results and be comfortable in presenting them.
• Successful candidates will have the ability to communicate subject matter expertise to other experts, as well as an interest in the application of programming in pharmaceutical development.
About the company
About randstad life sciences
