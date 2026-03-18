Senior Specialist, Account Management Performance
Foodora AB - HQ / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB - HQ i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Tyresö
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Senior Specialist, Account Management Performance to join our Commercial team - someone who goes beyond reporting and uses insights to strengthen and grow our restaurant partnerships. In this role, you'll work closely with Account Management to optimize how our restaurant partners perform on the platform. You'll deep-dive into KPIs, translate data into clear actions, and help shape everything from menu strategy to customer experience.
If you combine sharp analytical skills with strong business judgment and a clear eye for what drives long-term partner success, we'd love to hear from you.
Your mission
Drive partner performance, retention, and growth through ad-hoc data analysis for the Account Management department.
Monitor and analyze core KPIs across the Account Management function, identifying performance gaps and opportunities at partner, segment, and portfolio level.
Collaborate closely with commercial leadership to define and execute strategies that improve partner results and customer experience.
Translate performance data into clear, actionable recommendations that account managers can use in partner dialogues.
Lead or support cross-functional projects involving regional and local stakeholders to enhance partner performance.
Provide strategic insights and operational support that enable the Commercial organization to scale in a smart and sustainable way.
We are looking for someone who thrives on diving deep into large volumes of data, uncovering insights others might miss - a true analytical thinker. You enjoy taking initiative and driving things forward on your own. Your natural curiosity fuels a constant desire to learn and grow, which pairs perfectly with your eye for detail. Accuracy matters to you, especially when it comes to interpreting data and delivering reliable insights. On top of that, you bring a strong business mindset - something we truly value at foodora, where business-savvy minds help shape our success.
Qualifications:
University degree, preferably in a quantitative or analytical field
At least 4 years of relevant work experience, e.g. in commercial analytics or performance management
Experience with data visualization
Good knowledge of one or more of the following systems: Tableau, Power BI, and/or Salesforce
Strong Excel skills
Fluency in English is a must, Swedish is considered a plus
Benefits:
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as free group training at Sats & reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foodora AB
(org.nr 559007-5643)
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Foodora AB - HQ Jobbnummer
9805844