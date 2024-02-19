Senior Specialist(48605)
Do you want to join the world's most sustainable company and be a part of the exciting journey in Vestas? Working in an ever-moving environment, where finding solutions and welcoming changes will be a part of your everyday life?
Finance > Vestas Legal, Risk & Compliance > Global Risk > Insurance
Vestas is looking for an experienced and driven Senior Insurance Specialist to join our Insurance & Risk team forming part of our global Legal, Risk and Compliance organization. The Insurance & Risk department is an integrated part of our Global Risk team consisting of other global expertise functions such as Enterprise Risk Management, Security & Crisis Management as well as a Contract Risk team overall responsible for sales contracting governance, including policies and procedures globally applied.
This is a key position within the Insurance & Risk department with primary global responsibility of Vestas' Property and Business Interruption program, including Construction All-Risk insurances needed to support the ongoing development of our global manufacturing footprint.
The department is handling all corporate insurances for Vestas Group and consist of nine highly experienced professionals dealing partly with insurance procurement, risk assessment, loss prevention and claims and partly with supporting sales activities in contract risk management. In our regional setup a part of the team is located Sweden, Spain, USA and Singapore, thereby being close to our Sales Business Units.
By encouraging a culture based on accountability, we give employees the chance to create meaningful, real-world impact through their work. We also cultivate employee performance and success by providing an inclusive, motivating environment with collaboration at its core. You will experience a team of great diversity both within competencies, experience, gender, and nationality.
Responsibilities
Main tasks are (but not limited to)
Responsible for renewal and development of our global Property and Business Interruption Program. This includes the administrative tasks connected hereto, which are supported by our Shared Service Centre in Manila, Philippines
Responsible for design and placement of all Construction All-Risk insurances needed to support the investments made in expanding our production capacity
Responsible for coordination of risk management initiatives and risk surveys required by our Insurers with the team colleague responsible for our Risk Management activities across our global insurance programs
Responsible for ensuring that all property and business interruption claims are managed satisfactory in cooperation with the business, our Insurance Broker and our third-party claims administrator
Responsible for ongoing communication with stakeholders and the business in general, including relevant information is made available and updated at our Intranet, as it relates to Property and Business Interruption and other lines of your responsibility
Responsible for seamless collaboration with Broker and Lead Insurer to ensure all parties are informed and engaged at all times
Facilitating a business interruption impact study in cooperation with Finance and Operations as primary stakeholders
Qualifications
Extensive and proven experience from the insurance sector, either from a broker, an Insurer or from corporate
Long and extensive knowledge of Property and Business Interruption insurances from working with administration, renewals, negotiations, tendering, placement and/or reinsurance
Solid working experience with premium allocations and risk data models
Good with numbers and mathematics from working with more complex tasks in Excel
Solid experience with handling large and/or complex property claims as a broker or customer
Experience in handling insurances such as: Terrorism, EPL, Crime, Environmental liability insurance, Travel, Auto, WC etc., will be considered an advantage
English - high level both verbal and written
Competencies
Amongst many, we find the below skills important to become a good fit to the existing team
Strong interpersonal skills with a collaborative mindset; proven competencies in building, sustaining, and influencing his or her relations
Driven personality, eager to learn new skills and develop existing
Proactive, change-ready, able to adapt, prioritize and keep focus
For the right person, there are good opportunities to develop skills and obtain extensive knowledge in a large-scale insurance and risk operation
What we offer
We offer you an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development within the World's leading wind turbine manufacturer continuously working towards a defined ambition to become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions. For the right person, there are good opportunities to develop and obtain broad understanding and experience in a large-scale insurance and risk operation.
A great opportunity to influence and form the development of corporate insurance programs within Vestas as the company is experiencing great growth on- and offshore and is continuously adapting the organization to meet the demands from the market.
Vestas is the world leader in wind energy, offering a progressive & innovative environment, underlined by a solid safety culture. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions.
Additional information
Your work location can be either Copenhagen DK, Aarhus DK, Warrington GB, Hamburg DE or Malmö SE. We look forward to receiving your application online as soon as possible and no later than 18th March 2024. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis. Please apply online with your letter of motivation and CV in English. For further information please contact Henrik Beider, Head of Insurance & Risk.
