Senior Specialist
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
2023-09-27
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.
Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.
We are looking for Senior Specialist with below expertise:
Mandatory skills:
IBM i-Series/ AS400
Visual Lansa (RDML, RDMLX)
Lansa Integrator
.NET APIs development
Kafka
Relevant experience: 10+ years
Secondary skills
Knowledgeable of Web technologies .NET MVC, SOAP & REST API development, XML Web services, DB400, CL, RPG & RPGLE, Batch Jobs
Knowledgeable of Cloud Technologies
Requirement Analysis, delivery planning & execution
Soft skills:
Customer oriented
Flexibility
Ability to analyse issues
provide solutions
estimate efforts & implement solutions
Ability to handle user feedback (positives and negatives)
Ability to work in teams as well as independently
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Service minded approach.
Responsibilites:
Analyzing requirements/technology environment, determine ways to improve
Setting collaboration network, participating in technology selection
Solution development control, account for possible project challenges on constraints, risk management
Work closely with Project Management to monitor progress of various projects/initiatives
Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions and play anchoring role towards common objectives
