Senior Specialist - Cost Control and Data Analytics(70876)
2024-04-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
You will be part of the management team of Inbound Logistics Operations and Optimization EMEA, for which the purpose is to ensure the transportation network is implemented and running in an effective way. The transports are optimized both in terms of CO2 and cost and we strive for an efficient execution plan to deliver production material on time to our production sites within Europe.
The purpose of the role is to ensure focus on cost control and other KPIs that drives value to the organization. The person in this role will manage projects and drive continues improvements which requires interactions with internal and external stakeholders.
We are working in a fast-paced environment and you will take lead in developing and improving new processes as well as maintaining our current ones. Data collection and analysis is key to be able to work proactive.
You will take actions driving performance forward and work close with other functions within VCC. To succeed in your role you will be offered a broad view of our overall business which will be needed for you to be part of creating the change.
The main tasks of the role Senior Specialist - Cost Control and Data Analytics:
* Ensure cost performance within the logistics function is correctly and continuously tracked. Responsible to report out cost development to Local and Global Operations and Directors.
* Own the development and communication of the Inbound logistics financial plan and forecast, cost reporting, operational analysis and executive reviews for Inbound logistics EMEA.
* Interpret and evaluate monthly analyses of business trends, including budget variance of financial results and Key Performance Indicators to identify areas of risk and opportunities and provide recommendations.
* Identifies opportunities to continually improve planning and execution processes to ensure timely and accurate budget and forecast analysis for management team.
* Report findings from performance tracking including root causes and corrective actions.
* Monitor cost claims and drive actions where needed together with Operations, Plant and Procurement.
* Drive refund process to maximize cost recovery.
* Participate and/or lead improvements projects and work for common global processes.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role you should have a university degree within Business Administration, Logistics or equivalent. The ideal candidate has a minimum of five years of work experience within the logistics space.
We are looking for a creative individual who sees new ways of working to support the business. We believe you are solution-oriented person that can find, create and implement new processes. You are maintain composure whilst under pressure.
Being able to drive change is highly valued. It is also important to be a team player as well as to enjoy the individual responsibility.
You should have the ability to communicate findings, make recommendations, and facilitate change. It is important to have an analytical mindset, being able to use data as a support in decision making.
Most of all, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
