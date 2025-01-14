Senior Sourcing Manager for Tires
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2025-01-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. We are now searching for a new colleague to strengthen our team as the senior sourcing manager for tires, one of the most exciting positions within our organization, with a significant impact on Traton business. Apply and join our high-performing and diverse group in a challenging and exciting business environment!
The team
The Exterior team is responsible for developing the supplier base, managing ongoing business, and setting global strategies in an international environment. Our multi-cultural team consists of 11 purchasers with a great mix of backgrounds, experiences, and competencies. We enjoy solving problems both within the team and with our cross-functional partners, always striving to find the best solutions for Scania. We are motivated by delivering on and beyond our commitments and aim to be seen as a reliable partner while daring to try new approaches. We foster a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within the team, and continuous learning is encouraged. A helping hand is always provided between team members.
The role
Exterior is one of the most dynamic areas, with a high impact on overall cost, delivery stability, and sustainability. We are challenging the status quo in many areas and are seeking innovative solutions with our suppliers and cross-functional teams. As a senior sourcing manager, you will be responsible for a segment, defining the supplier base, setting strategies for material groups, and aligning these strategies cross-functionally and within the Traton group. You will also be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with suppliers, continuously managing potentials and risks within the supplier base, and mitigating delivery disturbances and other deviations in close cooperation with our risk management colleagues.
One of your key responsibilities will be creating business plan activities and delivering on them, ensuring competitive prices and achieving our targets for the team and department. Leading the X-ring team, which consists of colleagues from the commodity and quality teams from all Traton brands, is an important part of your work. Here, you will ensure good collaboration so that strategies are defined, activities are set up, and goals are achieved across our value drivers: technology, quality, delivery, cost, and sustainability.
At Scania, we always strive for continuous improvements. We want you to take initiatives within your area of responsibility to drive improvements in collaboration, ways of working, and strategy definition for your segment. In this role, you will have a lot of freedom to act and make decisions together with your team. You will also be able to develop your leadership skills by leading your 3-ring meetings and cooperating with other brands within the Group.
Who are we looking for?
To thrive in this role, you need to be able to build strong and professional relationships internally and externally and be eager to learn from others. You should have the ability to see opportunities and a drive to make impactful changes. We are looking for a candidate who is ambitious and ready to explore leadership opportunities without immediate personnel responsibilities.
• preferably a university degree in engineering, business or relevant experience
• more than 5 years of relevant work experience
• preferably previous experience from the automotive industry and from working with rubber, plastics or components in a commercial environment
• analytical, structured and ability to work independently in alignment with others
• supportive and ability to cooperate with many stakeholders
• positive and open attitude, you see chances instead of obstacles
• clear, professional and persuasive when communicating and good presentation skills
• fluent in spoken and written English
The manager
With 15 years of experience in procurement, I have developed my skills in both the automotive and publishing industries. My career has taken me across continents, with 8 years spent in Brazil and the past 7 years in Sweden. I have held managerial positions in a total of 6 years, where I have successfully led teams and driven strategic initiatives. My diverse background and international experience have equipped me with a unique perspective and a strong foundation in procurement.
To see someone developing and a group thriving makes me delighted. Due to that, I prioritize my team members by being committed to availability, listening and having constant dialogs. You can expect a lot of enthusiasm from me and a great interest in creating a "can-do" environment so we perform our work at our best while becoming our best selves.
Why Scania as an employer
We offer an interesting and challenging job within a great team. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities to grow and develop in your career both in Sweden and internationally.
To find out more about us as a company, our leadership principles and how we are actively working with diversity and inclusion, check Life at Scania.
Interested in joining us?
Please contact: Thaís Candido, Procurement Group Manager - Commodity Exterior, for more information; thais.x.candido@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 2025-01-28. We look forward to receiving your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9101913