Senior Sourcing Manager
2024-02-26
About Allgon
Allgon are a leading manufacturer of wireless machinery control systems, supplying customized solutions to a variety of companies operating within the industrial sector. Our customers meet us through the brands Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Through an ever-growing network of subsidiaries, Allgon now employs more than 400 individuals in over 19 countries.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic, and growing technically-oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global company, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to influence the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially, and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
We are passionate about offering industrial remote control solutions for a safer world.
About the role
We are now looking to strengthen our organization with a Senior Sourcing Manager. As a Sourcing Manager you will be responsible for handling Allgon's end to end sourcing operations. The successful candidate will be able to appraise and improve our sourcing activities by analyzing the company's spending, supplying partnerships and new possibilities.
This is a key position for Allgon's growth journey going forward and you will be a part of the Operations management team, located at our newly renovated Headquarters in Gothenburg. Business travel occurs as Allgon have partnerships in different locations world-wide.
About You
We seek someone who has experience to work with a strong strategic focus, combined with a solid understanding of the SME functional areas and tasks, as well as a thorough organizational awareness.
As a Sourcing Manager you are able to plan and execute a sourcing strategic plan whilst ensuring alignment with organizational strategy and objectives. In addition, you have a critical thinking mindset with the ability to place an ESG lens over the category domain areas, and you are skilled at introducing effective metrics.
As a person you appreciate working together with others and sharing your expertise, and used to working in changing environments as well as taking a lot of responsibility. You are skilled at leading, motivating, supporting and empowering others to effectively achieve common goals.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration or a related field.
At least 5-10 years in a managerial role/leadership experience.
Familiar with Industrial electronics & mechanical components (Asia market).
Familiarity with import/export regulations and compliance.
Experienced in analyze and effectively control the procurement cost.
Negotiation and communication skills.
Research and analysis skills.
Swedish & English are a requirement, Chinese (Mandarin) is meritorious.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work with innovative and high-quality products.
Continuous professional development and career opportunities.
An exciting and challenging position in a growing organization.
8 extra working days off per calendar year through shorter working hours.
SEK 3,000 per year for wellness care.
