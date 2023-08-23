Senior Sourcing Manager - Purchasing Cab Interior
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Who are we?
The Purchasing team, Cab Interior, purchases parts and components used in Scania trucks and buses manufactured in our global production system. We are currently in an intensive period with a lot of initiatives and challenges in the supply chain, many of them carried out together with our colleagues within the TRATON group. Therefore we are searching for a committed, collaborative team member, a person who has the desire to drive the shift together with our team.
The team
The Cab Interior team has great people, an open atmosphere, good knowledge transfer, and always helps each other out. The group consists of eight purchasers with different backgrounds, nationalities, genders, and experiences. The team is responsible for purchasing Cab components and Plastic parts. In our daily work, we participate and have the possibility to influence in Scania's journey to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
Who are you?
You are a person who likes to take the lead in working with others. You are proactive, structured, organized, flexible, take your own initiatives, are able to handle multiple open cases, have a strong commercial but also technical interest, and like to work with supplier relationship management and succeed in negotiations. You have at least 6 years of purchasing experience, are ready to take on a more complex role with a strategic mindset, and share your knowledge with others.
As the role involves an extensive international network, you are fluent in writing and speaking English. You like to work with cross functions and represent Purchasing in a way where we are a respected partner which delivers as promised and according
to targets in a professional way. Your work includes a lot of interactions at different levels, both internally and cross-functionally, it is important that you have the ability to collaborate and build trust and are clear in your communication with others. You should have high integrity with good judgment and can adapt to work according to Scania's company culture.
What do we offer?
• We offer an exciting and challenging job at a high pace.
• A great opportunity to work with Scania's future technology within interior cab parts and take part in other projects within Purchasing organization.
• The chance to develop yourself and to work in a global environment.
• Membership in a strong team working together to solve problems and committed to finding the best solutions for Scania.
Questions?
Please contact Carolina Brancalion, Commodity Manager, Cab Interior, carolina.brancalion@scania.com
.
Application
