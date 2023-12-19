Senior Sourcing Manager - Chassis Components
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2023-12-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
At Procurement, we are supporting this journey by making sure we are continuously working with suppliers that are best in class in their field including cost, quality, delivery, and sustainability
Are you attracted by working in a dynamic, international, and highly commercial environment where analytical and strategic skills are as important as the mindset that collaboration will lead us to great results? Then Chassis Component team is the place for you.
Who we are:
We are a diverse team consisting of ten team members with a mix of age, gender, and nationalities and with broad experience from within & outside of the company. We all have our own areas of responsibility but take pride in supporting and challenging each other to find the best solutions for Scania. Forming a climate where experience, as well as opinions, are openly shared is important for us.
Responsibilities:
As a Senior Sourcing Manager, you will lead the sourcing of components belonging on the truck chassis, playing a vital role in cross-functional projects within Scania and Traton. Your responsibilities include managing new projects to meet technical, quality, delivery, cost, and sustainability targets. Additionally, you will contribute to the development of technical and commercial competence within the department, guide colleagues in negotiations, and provide strategic support to the management.
Your profile:
We seek an individual with a proven track record in both commercial and technical roles, capable of driving complex projects and long-term strategies. Your passion for business, strong negotiation skills, and interest in technology and supplier business are crucial. Analytical, structured, and proactive, you thrive in a dynamic environment, handle multiple tasks simultaneously, and maintain professional relationships.
Requirements:
• Several years of experience in technical or commercial roles within automotive purchasing or relevant backgrounds.
• Academic degree in engineering, business, or similar.
• Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage; fluent in spoken and written English is a requirement.
Me as a manager:
I'm Torbjörn Wallander, with fourteen years at Scania and the last seven in Scania Procurement. I appreciate the dynamic environment, diverse and competent colleagues, and the exciting shifts we're experiencing. My mission is to unite everyone towards our common goals, securing successful project introductions. I adopt a coaching mindset to empower individuals and the group for development and growth.
For more information
Please contact Torbjörn Wallander, Project Procurement Manager, Chassis Components, +46 8 553 507 68 or torbjorn.wallander@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than January 9th 2024. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8340925