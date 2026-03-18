Senior Solutions Architect SAP
Cepheid AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-03-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cepheid AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cepheid, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate, molecular diagnostic systems and tests. As a member of our team, you'll get to make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development. Our mission drives us to develop groundbreaking solutions for the world's most complex health challenges. Together, we bring MORE change to the world.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Solutions Architect SAP is responsible for business and technical expertise to design, implement and support new business capabilities into Cepheid's SAP systems and related Manufacturing and Planning systems. This position will give opportunities to learn new technologies including S/4 HANA , PPDS, IBP, WM/EWM and work on big projects and Business Initiatives at Cepheid.
This position reports to the Director Enterprise Applications SAP and is part of the Digital Technology Services Global team located in Solna, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Establish relationship and collaborate with Global Supply Chain team primarily in Production Planning and Manufacturing and related Supply Chain functions, and super users, locally in Solna, Sweden.
Design, develop, and test S/4 HANA system solutions to address business requirements, in alignment with the global solution template.
Configure SAP S/4 HANA Production Planning and Manufacturing modules including MRP, capacity planning, production orders, BOMs, routings, Detailed Scheduling (PPDS), Kanban and shop floor integration to meet business requirements.
Configure integration solutions with other MES and Planning applications, following SAP best practices.
Develop functional specifications for custom developments, and collaborate with the development team to get those built and tested.
Provide support to end users for issue resolution, user acceptance testing, and occasionally training.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Business, (or related) or the equivalent in work experience.
12 + years of overall experience in related areas focused on SAP S/4 HANA and ECC.
8 + years of experience primarily in SAP Production Planning and Manufacturing Execution with secondary support on Materials Management, Warehouse Management and Logistics execution functions within manufacturing organizations.
Strong Experience in SAP S/4 HANA Production Planning functional configuration including MRP, capacity planning, production orders, BOMs, routings, Detailed Scheduling (PPDS), Kanban and shop floor integration.
Experience with Integrations to CAMSTAR Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and other Planning Applications.
Design and optimize warehouse execution for manufacturing supply using SAP Warehouse Management capabilities to increase throughput and reduce shortages at point-of-use.
Expertise in related cross-functional integration areas such as Material Master data, PP-WM/EWM integration (production order staging, material availability checks, backflush/consumption alignment, inventory accuracy), Finance, Procurement, Warehouse Management etc.
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
Cepheid, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cepheid AB
(org.nr 556595-6181)
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 27 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9803748