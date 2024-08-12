Senior Solution Director
2024-08-12
HCL
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small-can be traced back to an idea's single spark. To lead and drive the technology solutioning in LoB / vertical and to create a COE in cloud technologies and Apps migration.
About Role
This role requires frequent travel to Schengen countries
Job Title: Senior Solution Director
Key Function:
To provide Data and Analytics Subject Matter Expertise / Solutions to clients. Industry Experience: Cross Industry Experience
Key Objectives:
To be part of the EMEA Solution team crafting innovative SAP solutions
Analysis of business requirements
Provide a compelling proposition for HCLTech's SAP customer for their Digital transformation journey.
Design and implementation of full solutions.
Identify integration issues and develop solutions to these issues.
Coach and develop skills within a solutioning team.
Work effectively in mixed client and consultancy teams.
Willing and available to travel in Europe for HCLTech / Client Workshops.
Collaborate as a key member of the presales team to represent the solution offering to the client buyer.
Skills/Knowledge/Experience Required:
Successful track record in crafting and leading SAP BI, BW/4HANA, Analytics - SAC, Data Lakes solution and delivering complex analytics project.
Knowledge of the dependency on and functional split with other applications (especially S/4HANA and how ECC to S/4HANA changes affect analytics solutions)
Ability to manage detail work on multiple work streams and communicate status effectively to all levels.
Proven ability to implement S/4HANA and MI, BI, Data/Analytics related solutions for demanding and challenging stakeholders at all levels across business sectors.
Track history of leadership.
Strong client facing consultancy experience.
Experience of working with multi-cultural team based across various geographies.
Language skills - Fluent in English (written and verbal)
Competencies:
Core Skills:
Effective as a Presales / Solution Lead managing RFI/RFP with end-end responsibility until close.
Strong commercial background working in SAP Solution pre-sales.
Demonstrates excellent communication skills both verbally and in writing.
Can conceptualize and communicate winning propositions.
Ability to articulate sophisticated solutions with clarity and rigour, and to tailor delivery to a mixed audience.
Bright, ability to rapidly pick-up new technologies, propositions, and business areas.
Outcome oriented - maximizing balance of effort vs benefit to achieve objectives.
Ability to work under own initiative and under tight time pressures - planning, prioritizing and controlling own workload.
Precise approach to project management and procedures
Ability to assert own ideas to clients and within HCLTech senior management.
Is able to give strong coaching and feedback where needed to HCLTech or client team members.
Continuous improvement - Inquisitive - "self-teaching" of relevant new business thinking and technology solutions.
Proactively contributes to the body of knowledge at HCLTech.
Uses a set of basic consulting tools Is able to conduct one-to-one interviews with middle managers.
Can contribute to a mixed workshop process.
Role Competencies:
Detailed knowledge of business requirements and solutions in their focus area (Technology, Industry or LOB)
Mobilise and motivate a project team.
Ability to organise and co-ordinate diverse groups in complex situations.
Broad content experience across multiple lines of business
Broad technical appreciation - including ALL key SAP functionality and technology. With the ability to rapidly assess new technology solutions.
Lead functional / technical architecture in complex SAP and non-SAP environments.
Support the Programme Director to develop phasing strategy, plans, benefits case, organisational structures, risks and issues.
Command the respect and confidence of other Solution Architects, Solution Directors, and the Commercial Team
Ability to develop HCLTech's methods and tools and contribute to Solution Team strategy.
Manages design workshops on multiple area of expertise.
Client Development:
Can contribute technical or procedural sections to a proposal.
Can present a proposal with the sales team.
Can identify and escalate business development opportunities.
Delivery Excellence:
Able to effectively manage a team of client team members.
Understands delivery within a fixed price model and able to operate effectively within those constraints.
Can take ownership of sub-plans for specific IBP's and can plan own time to ensure project milestones are met.
Able to take an issue, then plan and deliver a solution using own initiative, with little guidance.
Identifies and escalates issues and risks within project structure.
Can build strong relationships with consultants within the project.
Able to receive feedback / coaching on performance from other members of the team positively.
Have a strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8836446