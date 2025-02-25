Senior Solution Delivery Lead
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1100 employees in several countries.
The position
Our Customer Delivery Division ensures that customer commitments turn into reality - from signed contracts to successful delivery. We are responsible for service delivery and consulting services, all aimed at creating real value for the healthcare sector.
As a Senior Solution Delivery Lead at Cambio, you will play a strategic role in ensuring we fulfill our contractual commitments while maintaining compliance and enhancing customer satisfaction.
As part of our Customer Delivery Team, you will drive overall service strategy, ensuring the seamless management of services across multiple customers and markets while optimizing efficiency and impact. A crucial aspect of the position is facilitating communication between technical experts and business stakeholders to ensure alignment and clarify delivery capabilities, including security, infrastructure, and architecture. You will also participate in negotiations to secure viable solutions and ensure proper product integration within the healthcare IT ecosystem.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do. About you
You have strong communication and collaboration skills, effectively engaging with technical teams and management. Business acumen and experience handling negotiations at an executive level, including strategic contract discussions, are essential. You thrive in an international environment and work strategically at the intersection of business and technology, focusing on healthcare IT solutions.
Requirements
Solid understanding of IT Architecture in healthcare
Background in business solutions within eHealth
Customer-focused mindset, building strong relationships
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken
University degree in Business, IT, Healthcare, or related field
Place of employment: Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9187316