Senior Solution consultant -FNZ
2023-07-26
FNZ Solutions Consulting is a dedicated & focused division within FNZ's Delivery team, which provides Platform Consulting services to new and existing customers.
This role provides expertise in the following areas:
• Providing up to date knowledge, awareness of current trends and future direction of the local asset management industry;
• Presenting & explaining existing FNZ capability;
• Defining, challenging & controlling scope of a Project;
• Capturing & documenting customer business outcomes to create requirements, solution designs and agreeing of Joint Target Operating Models;
• Platform integration design;
• Business transformation support and consultancy Services;
• Regulation and advice on platform compliance;
• Customer training programmes and knowledge transfer;
• Platform configuration and delivering the MWS process.
• Analyst & Developer handovers and support;
• Functional Reviews & TDD walkthroughs;
On top of the above the Senior Solution Consultant role also performs and assists with:
• Propositional Leadership and driving product re-use across FNZ clients
• Training and mentoring for other solution consultants
• Ownership of platform solutions and ensuring they work end to end
• Define and rollout of new Processes
• Strategic Roadmap production and maintenance
• Scope prioritisation
• Backlog Set Up and Maintenance
• Supporting Project Managers in managing clients throughout the delivery cycle
• Supporting estimations and scheduling of build items
• Motivating and driving best outcomes from others on their project
Team Responsibilities
The solution consulting team is responsible for the Platform configuration and running the FNZ Model Wealth Solution configuration process for new platform implementations, plus supporting sales team in winning & sizing new projects.
It also involves carrying out a variety of consulting assignments for existing customers and new customers in a variety of contexts, including proposition definition, TOM definition, Business transformation, customer training and knowledge transfer, and the definition of bespoke requirements where required for customer platform solutions.
Specific Role Responsibilities
• Provide leadership and support for the FNZ Solution Consulting team, building capability and providing support for more junior members of the team.
• Work with FNZ customers to help define proposition and product requirements. Be an SME in FNZ platform functionality and apply this understanding to help customers define propositions that best utilise or enhance FNZ core platform capabilities.
• Have a full understanding of a Platform Target Operating Model, including the interfaces between platform and customers operations and FNZ Investment operations.
• Be an expert in the Model Wealth Solution, and run the MWS Configuration process for new platform implementations, capturing all customer configuration points in service configuration documents.
• Be a propositional leader, take ownership of FNZ client propositions and help guide them effectively to deliver platform change which is market leading
• Have a delivery focused view to scope definition, be able to break scope items down into core and nice to have functional elements so these can be delivered over multiple releases if required.
• Document any bespoke customer requirements and translate these into platform solutions
• Take ownership for delivering platform change to FNZ clients, lead within the delivery team to ensure we deliver on-time and to quality.
• Provide review and quality assurance of design documentation produced for new platform solutions
• Provide consultancy services, as required, to other FNZ clients and projects.
• Provide advice and guidance to customers in respect of delivering a compliant platform.
Experience required
• Leadership experience in a consulting, analysis or architecture environment.
• General investment/wealth/life and/or pensions products
• FNZ Platform expertise, including being an SME in at least 6 functional areas of the platform.
• An understanding of the regulatory environment
• 6+ years of experience in a delivery/consulting environment in the financial services/wealth market.
Required Knowledge & Skills
• Experience working within a business analysis role.
• Be able to evidence establishing an environment of continuous improvement and capability development.
• Confident, and able to take initiative given client- and delivery-focused environment.
• Independent, self-directing and delivery focused working style.
• Superior analytical thinking.
• Commercially aware.
• Excellent organisational, administration and time management skills.
• Good communication skills
