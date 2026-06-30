Senior Solution Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-30
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will shape architectural solutions in a complex connectivity domain where digital services, telematics, and high-load applications need to perform securely and at scale. In this role, you work early in the product lifecycle and help turn business needs into clear, sustainable technical solutions that fit both current delivery and long-term direction.
You will collaborate closely with Product Owners, Business Analysts, architects, and engineering teams in an environment where architecture plays a central role in how products evolve. The role also includes driving the use of AI and other emerging technologies within the domain. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to influence both domain vision and solution design in a modern landscape built around microservices, cloud, and secure delivery practices.
Job DescriptionYou will work closely with Product Owners, Business Analysts, Solution Architects, Software Engineers, and Enterprise Architects to define architectural direction in early product phases.
You will produce design artifacts such as high-level and detailed design documents, database schemas, and system workflows.
You will ensure that security is built into proposed architectural solutions from the start.
You will communicate solution designs to development teams and help clarify requirements together with business and technical stakeholders.
You will help make sure technical solutions support the long-term strategic development plan.
You will drive the adoption of AI and emerging technologies within the domain.
You may lead cross-functional architecture work and help align teams around shared technical direction.
You will define and champion the domain vision and jointly own the domain roadmap together with Product Owners.
Requirements10+ years of IT experience, whereof 5+ years as a Solution Architect or similar
Proven leadership skills as lead architect
Experience from Agile, SAFe, DevSecOps
Experience from working with Telematics/Connectivity technologies
Experience of Microservices architecture
Experience in designing high load applications and performance optimization
Knowledge of computer networks
Knowledge of Java, Spring Boot, JMS, Linux, relational and NoSQL databases
Knowledge of cloud technologies
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience
Ability to complete a background check before start
Nice to haveExperience with AWS and/or Azure
Experience with serverless technologies
Experience leading change related to frameworks and methods within the architecture area
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7996150-2078935". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9985988