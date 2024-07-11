Senior Solution Architect
2024-07-11
Introduction to role:
Are you ready to take on a role that lets you take a holistic view to architect our digital journey? As a Senior Solution Architect, you will be accountable for determining and architecting solutions that enable business capabilities, delivering in alignment with AstraZeneca's IT strategy, roadmap, principles and standards. You will work with other Architects in the Development domain and experience in this domain is essential. This role requires an experienced individual who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment as part of a distributed team.
The role is based at our biggest manufacturing site in Södertälje, Sweden.
Accountabilities
As the Senior Solution Architect for IGNITE: Operations IT (Develop) Architecture, you will be responsible for the solution architecture and design across AstraZeneca's Process Technology & Development domain with a focus on Digital Laboratory and Manufacturing to support the business objective of AI Enabled Drug Development. You will be required to analyse, conceptualise, design and govern across AstraZeneca's strategic IT landscape to in order to support business projects. In order to be successful we believe you have proven consultancy experience designing end to end innovative solutions that operate across all domains of IT.
Essential Skills/Experience:
* Solid experience implementing and maintaining business solution architectures under any formal framework for their domain of architecture
* Laboratory platforms and domain related technologies such as: Chrmatography Data Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Lab Execution Systems, Data Historian, Relational Databases and Big Data technologies, AI/ML, data streaming, data modelling, real-time inference
* Development of Digital Twins
* Proven experience of leading change and challenging approaches/ideas.
* Proven ability to influence across business and IT.
* Experience developing and managing relationships with third party suppliers
* Experience with policies, procedures and guidelines within a quality, compliant, and secure environment
* Experience with large scale solution Justification phase work - product evaluation, business case formulation
* Experience directing multi-functional teams
Desirable Skills/Experience:
* Demonstrated initiative, strong customer orientation, and cross-cultural working
* People Development experience
* Architecture certifications, e.g. TOGAF
* Understanding of the pharmaceutical/healthcare industry, IT trends and of competitor activity
Ready to make a difference? Apply now but no later than August 5 and join us in our journey to discover the next life-changing medicine!
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Why AstraZeneca?
As Architects at AstraZeneca, we connect the dots across the business to improve the agility and functionality of our processes to accelerate AstraZeneca to the next level. We are always proactively hunting for new insights and problem-solving to identify better ways of doing things. We understand the data, managing and exploring it to ensure that patients and employees get genuine benefits from our Technology ecosystem. We simplify and transform our data, ensuring it's ready to be exploited across the business, ready for analytics, machine learning and AI. This is the place to take on big challenges. There's so much potential to influence and impact. As we champion integration and improve the agility of our processes, we're accelerating the business forward, for good. Ersättning
