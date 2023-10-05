Senior Solution Architect
2023-10-05
Are you passionate about driving transformation using your architecture experience in the Cash Management, Accounts & Deposits area?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work as Solution Architect and Lead Architect within Cash Management, Accounts & Deposits with focus on cash management including liquidity forecast, cash pools, entitlements, corporate channel and ISO 20022 implications
• Create, improve and implement solution architecture aligned with target architecture and architecture principles for initiatives and EPICs on different levels
• Collaborate with other Architects
• Close cooperation with Product Owners, Lead Designers and team members within the Agile Release Train
• Participate in Agile Release Train planning and estimations
• Follow the development and architecture process
• Work with design, modelling and visualization of different layers of architecture
• Keep up to date with new technology, standards, blueprints, patterns etc
• Take active role in internal and external architectural communities
• Act as ambassador for architecture in your area
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in IT or other relevant education
• Several years of experience of IT development & architecture work
• Ability to understand and describe holistic transformation needs & suggest prioritizations
• Good communication skills and stakeholder management skills with both business and IT
• Experience in architecture documentation, requirements and system solutions
• Experience of Agile way of working
• Fluency in English
• Experience from banks or financial institute
• Experience of leader role in development assignments
• Experience in Cash Management, Accounts & Deposits is a merit
• Certification in architecture is a merit
• Fluency in Swedish is a merit
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international team with highly skilled colleagues, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
My expectations of you is that you are engaged and committed to lead and deliver with high quality. Our values open, simple and caring are important to me and I expect this to be a natural part of the teams daily work.
Join the architecture unit for Group Products & Advice. We are a team of IT and Business architects supporting Payments, Cards, Cash Management, Lending, Savings and Trading. We are now looking for a new colleague who is interested to be Solution Architect with Cash Management as main focus." Jamie Wentworth, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.10.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Jamie Wentworth, +46 858 590 02 64
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 70 693 00 28
Finansförbundet: Isabell Edfeldt, +46 73 083 65 55
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
