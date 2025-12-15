Senior Solution Architect - Power
2025-12-15
EcoDataCenter is looking for a driven Senior Solution Architect - Power who wants to be part of a unique growth journey and help ensure a sustainable infrastructure for society's digitalization.
EcoDataCenter has been named the world's most sustainable data center. With innovative design, circular energy solutions and world-leading technology, we are building the data center of the future - where digitalization and sustainability go hand in hand.
About the position - Senior Solution Architect, Power
As Senior Solution Architect - Power, you are the technical "go-to" for the electrical power architecture of our data centers. Your focus is on how the entire power chain fits together - from grid connection and utility interface, through MV/LV distribution, generators, UPS and protection, all the way to the IT load - rather than on being the deepest specialist in a single product.
You lead the overall power concepts and redundancy topologies, translate operational and customer requirements into robust designs, and ensure that our solutions balance resilience, safety, energy efficiency and sustainability.
You work closely with our power OEMs, design partners and contractors, answering technical questions, challenging proposals where needed and making sure that the electrical design is robust, buildable and supports our availability and sustainability targets.
Typical systems in your scope:
Utility and grid connection, including HV/MV interface and main substations (with focus on MV/LV architecture within the data center)
MV and LV switchgear, transformers, distribution boards, busbars and busway systems
Generators, fuel systems, ATS/STS and associated control and protection schemes
UPS systems (various topologies), batteries/energy storage, static transfer switches and DC distribution where applicable
Earthing, bonding, lightning protection and surge protection
Power protection and selectivity concepts, relays, coordination studies and power quality
Power monitoring, metering infrastructure and integration with BMS/DCIM/PME
On-site renewable integration, energy optimisation and flexibility/peak-shaving solutions
Areas of responsibility
Power architecture and design coordination
Own and maintain the overall power architecture for assigned projects, including single line diagrams, redundancy concepts and main equipment line-up.
Translate customer and operational requirements into clear power architecture principles and performance criteria (availability, resilience level, fault levels, selectivity, power quality).
Define and evaluate redundancy topologies (e.g. N, N+1, 2N, distributed redundant) and ensure consistency between conceptual design and detailed design.
Review and comment on OEM and consultant designs with a focus on interfaces, selectivity, fault levels, operability, maintainability and safety.
OEM and supplier interaction
Act as the main day-to-day technical contact for power OEMs (UPS, generators, switchgear, transformers, busway, metering and protection systems).
Review OEM proposals, technical datasheets, SLDs, protection schemes and integration documents for compliance with EcoDataCenter standards.
Coordinate technical questions (RFIs) between OEMs, designers, contractors and the EcoDataCenter project team.
Evaluate technical options, highlight risks and trade-offs, and make recommendations based on reliability, safety, lifecycle cost and energy performance.
Support commercial discussions with technical input where needed (scope definition, options, value engineering).
Support to projects and site
Support Project Managers and Site Managers with clear power architecture input to planning, phasing and constructability.
Participate in key design, constructability and value engineering reviews, bringing an end-to-end power perspective.
Support commissioning and operations
Support the Commissioning Manager and commissioning engineers in defining test scope for power systems (functional tests, integrated system testing, failure scenarios and black-building tests).
Interpret commissioning results from a power architecture perspective, including behaviour under fault and failure conditions, switching sequences and resilience performance.
Clarify design intent during fault-finding and help assess the impact of deviations or changes on availability, safety and compliance.
Your profile
Have extensive experience working with electrical power systems in data centers, industrial plants, energy plants or other mission-critical environments.
Understand how grid connection, generators, UPS, switchgear, PDUs and busways fit together into a coherent and resilient power architecture.
Can read and challenge single line diagrams, protection coordination studies, load schedules and general arrangements and spot gaps or inconsistencies.
Have experience designing or reviewing redundancy schemes (N+1, 2N, distributed redundant, catcher systems, etc.).
Are comfortable speaking with OEM specialists, asking direct questions and pushing back where a solution does not fit the overall architecture or safety/compliance requirements.
Can translate technical detail into clear recommendations for Project Managers, customers and operations.
Enjoy being involved both in design meetings and on site, seeing how solutions work in real life.
Qualifications
Degree or vocational qualification in electrical engineering, power engineering or similar, or equivalent experience.
Solid experience with MV/LV power systems in mission-critical or industrial environments; experience with data centers is a strong advantage.
Practical experience with some of the following: generators, UPS, MV/LV switchgear, PDUs, busways, earthing systems, protection relays, metering and power monitoring systems.
Ability to read and evaluate single line diagrams, protection coordination studies, load schedules, short-circuit calculations and basic cable sizing outputs.
Experience interacting with OEMs or external design partners on technical options, deviations, integration and compliance topics.
Experience with commissioning or power system testing for large electrical installations is a strong advantage.
Knowledge of Nordic/European electrical standards and utility environments is meriting.
Good communication skills in English; Swedish is a strong advantage.
