Senior Software Test Engineer (python, Capl, Gerrit)

We are a System Team working with software testing and test environment development. Our team mainly focuses on the complete system testing, but we are also involved in the lower levels of testing. We work with both manual testing, fault tracing and test automation in different types of Boxcars. Our team is cross-functional, i.e., we have both test design, test planning, infrastructure development, test automation and defect handling in the same Scrum team. The team consists of both senior and junior testers. Our technology roadmap is exciting, and you will be part of an amazing journey when we scale up with new functionality such as machine learning. We are looking for an Experienced Test Developer, skilled with Automation, testing and fault tracing.
We are looking for candidates from the Göteborg region, due to the required visits to the client's office several times a month.
Requirements:
Solid Test Automation experience
Solid Python knowledge (scripting)
Programming experience (C/C++/any language)
Solid experience of working with GIT and Gerrit
Solid experience of working with Jenkins
CAPL/C language knowledge
CANoe/ CANalyzer knowledge
Manipulation experience with HIL rigs (setup, monitor, automate)
HIL rigs operations automation knowledge
Experience of testing and fault tracing in vehicle testing
BoxCar Manipulations knowledge
VIL/Vehicle measurement know-how
Experience of fault reports tracing
Experience of working with Robot framework (or similar keyword-based test framework)
Strong communication, multitasking, problem-solving and planning skills
Very good knowledge of English both spoken and written
Experience of working with Agile methodologies
Job Responsibilities:
In your role as Test Developer, you are a member of a tight Agile Development Team. You will work with automation testing and fault tracing. You will work with test automation and be able to hands-on with the rigs as well. Here you have the chance to work on our new platforms and to see the whole system behavior. The main competencies in the team are testing in general and Automotive technologies like Communication, Network management, Diagnostics, Software Download.
Main tasks:
Daily update of integration software on complete Boxcar (test bench) update SW/HW
Run night test
Triage and analysis of the results and create fault reports Så ansöker du
