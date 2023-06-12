Senior Software Test Engineer
2023-06-12
Description:
Hey there!
We are looking for someone with extensive experience working with tests, both automated- and manually, within the automotive domain.
The secret behind the success of GlobalLogic is the culture we have created.
Our one for all, all for one mindset is crucial for us when we work together to solve complex challenges.
We are looking for a person that understands the power of a team.
Also some words from our colleague who's already working with GlobalLogic, why should you join just us? - "The biggest reason for me to join GlobalLogic is that I want to grow with the company, I felt the company culture from the first call with the interviewer, for me this is crucial."
Moreover we are looking for people who say WE and not I, teamplayer is a must.
Requirements:
We expect that you have:
5+ yrs years of experience in Automotive infotainment Testing on the Android platform.
Experience in working on Azure DevOps and other defect management tools like Jira, Clear Quest, etc.
Good at automating the Test Reports
Experience in working on Agile models
Knowledge of SDLC and testing processes (manual and automation)
Strong debugging skills
Excellent communication, teamwork, and customer interfacing skills
EU (or Swedish) Driving license
You'll work closely with our clients to understand their requirements and develop software solutions that meet their needs.
Job Responsibilities:
With us you will work on:
Android Automation development for Automotive Infotainment platform
Develop a test automation framework to automate the manual test cases for the android application
Automating test scripts using scripting languages
Automate all the test reports
Execute the implemented software tests (manual and automation)
Responsible for assembling, maintaining the test environment, and test data for automation
Extend the test automation framework for client-specific requirements
Implementing best practices, new tools, and technology to automate HMI /UI testing, functional, and performance
test cases
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
