Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer

MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-04-09


About the job
Tech Location: Stockholm
Percentage of remote work allowed: 0%

Period from: 2024-04-14
Period to: 2024-11-30

Job description

Qualifications:

* Very experienced in working with QA in an Agile Product Team
* Very experienced in eCommerce solutions
* Good communications skills

We want to have this experience and mindset:

* See the bigger picture of the solution including surrounding system. Gain this understanding from Application experts as wells as from Architects.
* Work in tight collaboration with developers to ensure quality code and artifacts.
* Work in tight collaboration with Scrum master and Product owner to empower the Agile mindset in the team, and make QA a natural part of it
* Coach other team members to work T-shaped, whole team is responsible for product quality and not only the QA:s
* Work-shop around QA (Miro)

The daily task:

* Hands on testing that included:
* Manual feature-based testing
* Manual Regression testing
* Run and analyze automation scripts
* Analyze if test fails in CI/CD
* Provide test data for the QA
* Participate and contribute in Agile ceremonies, daily stand-ups, retrospective..

Mandatory Tool experience

* Jira, Confluence, Miro, QMetry (or similar test management tool experience)

Nice to have experience

* Experience in Automation (writing scripts), Experience to Performance testing, CRM Emarsys, Story Block, Centra

Required cloud certification: Basic

