Senior Software Java Developer
Saab AB / Datajobb / Halmstad Visa alla datajobb i Halmstad
2024-03-08
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Halmstad
, Ängelholm
, Ljungby
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar
Your role
The department C3 Surface (Command, Control & Communication) develops systems used in the ground based air defence domain. The department consists of approximately 70 employees and consultants organized into software teams with surrounding functions, like project managers and system engineers within the department.
You will be a part of a cross-functional team that plans and organizes its own work. The team is responsible for design, implementation and test of software functionality, with a lot of freedom. As a member of a team, you will have influence on our technical solutions as well as our ways of working.
The amount of software and its complexity is rapidly increasing in our products. We need to be both smarter and faster in our problem solving. We hope that you will be one of our new key developers when it comes to taking our products to the next level.
To be successful in this role, you are comfortable working in a big codebase, where at times the actual solution might be easier but where to put it might be a bit more of a challenge.
Example of tasks you will work with together with your team:
* Analyze requirements and design object-oriented software
* Develop application software
* Integration and test
* Interaction with colleagues outside your team
* Participate in team meetings such as sprint planning, daily scrum and retrospectiv
Your profile
We are looking for a software developer with at least a few years of work experience, the more the better. To thrive in this position, you enjoy collaborating with colleagues and find complex high-tech products stimulating to work with. We believe that you like to solve problems in a structured way and like facing challenges as a member of a team. It feels interesting for you to work within a large international growing company in the defense industry.
Required skills/experience:
* We use Java in both front-end and back-end, so some experience from software development in Java is required
* Ability to work in a team as well as independently
* Good communication skills in speaking and writing (Swedish and English)
* Bachelor's degree from Science/Engineering/Technology within computer science, engineering physics or equivalent
Good-to-have skills/experience:
* Experience from Agile ways of working, e.g Scrum
* Experience of tools such as Git/Bitbucket, Artifactory, Jenkins
* Good knowledge of unit testing
* Linux
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
We are responsible for Command and Control functions software for Saab's ground based sensor systems and battle management system. We have the whole chain of competences from demand to delivery within our department. If you enjoy software development and finding solutions to problems by working together with a skilled team, this is the place for you!
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
