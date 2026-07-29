Senior Software Engineer within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer who wants to build high-quality software that makes a difference in healthcare.
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will play a key role throughout the software development lifecycle – from requirements and design to implementation, testing, deployment, and continuous improvement. Working in a cross-functional product team, you will design, develop, and maintain healthcare solutions, with a particular focus on building integrations that enable seamless information exchange between healthcare systems. Your work will directly support healthcare professionals by connecting systems, services, and workflows that are critical to patient care.
Testing is a natural part of the role, and you are expected to take ownership of software quality through automated and exploratory testing, participate in code reviews, improve engineering practices, and help create reliable and maintainable solutions.
AI is an essential part of how we work. We expect all engineers to actively use AI tools to increase productivity, improve code quality, support testing activities, and accelerate learning and innovation.
About you You enjoy collaborating with others to solve problems and continuously improve existing solutions. With a quality-focused mindset, you pay close attention to detail, stay well organized, and can effectively manage multiple tasks and priorities in a dynamic environment. You are proactive, take initiative, and actively identify opportunities for improvement. You have a genuine passion for continuous learning and personal development, always looking for ways to expand your knowledge and improve the way you work. Strong communication and interpersonal skills enable you to build effective relationships and collaborate successfully with colleagues, cross-functional teams, and stakeholders.
Requirements
Several years of experience as a Software Engineer
Strong experience in software development using modern engineering practices and design principles.
Experience with automated testing and a quality-first mindset
Experience working in agile, cross-functional teams
Experience using AI tools as an integral part of software development
It's a bonus if you have
Experience developing integrations between healthcare systems.
Experience with healthcare interoperability standards (FHIR, HL7, openEHR).
Experience with test automation frameworks and CI/CD pipelines
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
A healthier tomorrow also means taking care of those who make it possible -explore our employee benefits
Learn more about our recruitment process here
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8142003-2121088". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://cambio.teamtailor.com
Sveavägen 44 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
10014958