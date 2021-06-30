Senior Software engineer with focus on complete integration - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-06-30Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.About our R&DAt R&D - Complete Test and integration, we have come to an important step in the development of our new software-centric platform. Test and integration on the complete software and electronics system level are highly prioritized. The mission in our team is to bring integration-driven development and test into product creation to continuously demonstrate that we deliver the best electrical system in the automotive world. We are also held responsible to secure a stable and robust electrical system for Volvo Car's new SW and electronics platforms.We are now looking for you who can help us bring it all together from functional needs, SW development to embedded SW integration, in a continuous integration and automatic testing flow, to well defined release candidates in car products.Would you like to be part of Volvo Car Corporation Software Factory from an SW and HW integration perspective?Are you skilled in integration driven development from an embedded SW perspective? Are you used to work in a continuous integration and deployment flow of SW? Maybe you have a natural understanding of the consequences when things in a system is not delivered in time or consequences when failure occurs. You like to paint the picture of where we are today and the progress towards integration of complex deliveries? - Keep reading!Role specificsAs a senior software engineer you will be part of a team that will drive the daily work of continuous delivery to release candidate and possibly to release of the complete electrical system. You will support the organization in putting it all together and making sure it is ready for its purpose, working with both HW and SW.Our future vision will deeply affect how we are working with integration and software release. As member of the integration team, your aim is to empower, synchronize and control function and software implementation on a complete electrical system level throughout the integration points/sequence in the project plans. The integration team shall also take part in securing the correct hardware for integration events.You will be part of the transformation to an efficient integration driven development.You have:* M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience* At least 10 years of experience from working with integration driven development from an embedded software system perspective including software test and integration* Integration driven development from large scale software product development including hands on experience* Knowledge and experience in how to systemize complex electrical systemsExperience in CI and CD from an integration perspective and knowledge in evaluations of definition of done to pass an integration event in an electrical system.Meritorious:* Experience within automotive and from working in an international environment* Software coding experience* Agile frameworks and development such as SAFe.Driver's license (B-level)Who You are?Collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and when empowering the test and integration developers.* Ability to make sense of complex high quantity and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems* Ability to create new and better ways for the organization to be successful* Value driven* Using compelling arguments to gain the support and commitment of others* Actively seeking new ways to grow using both formal and informal development channelsVaraktighet, arbetstidFull Time Undefined2021-06-30UndefinedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-15Volvo Personvagnar AB5839809