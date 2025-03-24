Senior Software Engineer to Global Fashion Company
Digitalenta AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Älmhult
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
As a Senior Software Engineer you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our client's platform. You'll be responsible for maintaining data integrity, testing audiences, troubleshooting incidents, and managing CDP configurations to meet business needs and compliance standards. You will also work closely with engineering, data, and regional teams to optimize data pipelines and improve platform performance.
The assignment is full-time and runs from 31 March 2025 to November , 2025, with a possibility of extension.
Responsibilities: In-Platform Quality Assurance: Conduct regular audits to maintain data integrity and platform performance.
Audience Testing: Proactively test and resolve issues before they impact operations.
Incident Handling: Troubleshoot and resolve incidents to minimize disruptions.
CDP Configurations & Governance: Manage configurations, approval flows, and access governance to align with business needs and compliance.
First-Line Support: Provide hands-on assistance to regional and central teams to resolve technical challenges.
Documentation & Knowledge Sharing: Maintain clear documentation of configurations, workflows, and troubleshooting guides to support scalability and knowledge transfer.
Collaboration with Engineering & Data Teams: Work closely with data engineers and analysts to optimize data pipelines and enhance CDP functionality.
Process Optimization: Continuously evaluate and refine processes to improve efficiency in audience activation, segmentation, and data governance.
Qualifications: Hands-on experience with SaaS applications, including CDPs, marketing automation tools, and data integrations.
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills, particularly with GCP BigQuery.
Experience with CDP solutions (e.g., Hightouch, Mparticle, Segment, ActionIQ) is highly desirable.
Understanding of how the CDP supports business users and integrates with key business processes.
Deep understanding of GDPR and RBAC, with the ability to manage configurations, user access, and platform governance.
Effective communication skills for cross-functional collaboration.
If you are ready to contribute to an innovative platform and enjoy working in a collaborative environment, we would love to hear from you!
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se 07602113318 Jobbnummer
9241829