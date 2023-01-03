Senior Software Engineer to Epiroc, Örebro
Senior Software Engineer
When we say the words mine and mining machine, many people think of a dirty environment, rusty machines and diesel engines. But this is no longer true. The industry is in a technology shift and customers are showing great interest in our automation and digitization solutions. We at Epiroc have high sustainability goals and a strong focus on improving the safety of everyone who works in mining and construction.
Who we are
We are responsible to develop and deliver software to underground material handling products, i.e., Scooptrams and Minetrucks. The department consists of several dedicated agile development teams working together. The teams are specialized in different areas and are all contributing to a common software.
We develop new functionalities, from concept to realization, do continuous improvements as well as test and simulation. In the agile teams, we work together with committed colleagues where we share the responsibility of realizing the next generation of products.
The team
We are now strengthening the AutoTram teams with more software engineers.
The AutoTram teams mission is to develop software for autonomous driving and related functionality. The autonomous machines operate within a restricted area in underground mining. The teams' key competences are within autonomous operation and control theory, such as tramming, mapping, localization, navigation, route generation, path planning and driver assistant function. The team has members with various background and knowledge, covering specialists Ph.D.'s with research experience, senior and junior developers as well as testers. Tasks are solved together in the team and can include technical concepts, algorithm development, software implementation and tests.
We believe in diversity and inclusion to build an efficient team ready to take on future challenges.
Who are we looking for
You probably hold a Master of Science or a Ph.D. in control theory, robotics, computer science, engineering, or another relevant area. You have experience from industry or academia within the area of autonomous driving, such as machine control, mapping, localization, navigation, or path planning.
We believe you have experience in embedded C++ programming and like to solve real world challenges. You are passionate about creating high quality solutions for customers.
As a person, we believe you are curious and enjoy the challenges involved when solving complex problems. You should be a team player and take an active part in both learning from and sharing knowledge with your colleagues. You should be able to take the lead in the realization of new initiatives.
We are looking for a person who understands requests from stakeholders and can put it into practice.
Me as a manager
I see my role as a servant leader for the agile teams, where my key focus is to build a culture of psychological safety and trust. I aim for high performing teams by being transparent, inspire to learn and develop. Our environment is built on inclusion and belonging.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a department of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, Epiroc collaborates with Experis IT, with extensive experience in recruiting specialists and managers within IT. For questions about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Flygare, jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
, 070-2557143 or Luka Jovovic, luka.jovovic@se.experis.com
072-2058887. We review applications continuously.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-01-31.
