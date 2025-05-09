Senior Software Engineer to App & Online Bank
2025-05-09
With a renewed strategy that aims to strengthen our market position, we are growing our tech department in Stockholm and are now looking for Senior Software Engineers, both Backend and Frontend. This is your chance to make a real impact by contributing to shaping our business success. We are looking for developers who want to join us on our transformation journey and are eager to embrace the shift toward product-based development. Get an idea of the role
You will be a part of our App & Online Bank domain, who is all about making things smooth and simple for our customers. We build self-service tools so our private and corporate users can handle our retail finance after flow and payments in the Resurs app or online bank.
On a personal level
We believe you have experience of building software for products that have reached production and maintenance stages. You are driven by solving real customer problems and creating solutions that truly make a difference. With curiosity, energy, and a hands-on mindset, you enjoy turning challenges into results. At Resurs, you will be part of a forward-leaning organization where you get to collaborate with skilled and supportive colleagues who are just as passionate about tech and impact as you are.
On a technical level, we believe you have experience with our tech stack or similar: Frontend
TypeScript
React
Backend
Java
Spring Boot
Common
AWS
Kubernetes
GitHub
RESTful APIs
SQL and NoSQL Databases
Having experience in a startup environment, with knowledge of concepts such as DDD, TDD, and SOLID, as well as working in contexts influenced by regulatory requirements, would be an advantage.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and a team of around 800 colleagues, we are committed to delivering long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Being named a career company for the past six years, we have a strong focus on emphasizing both personal and professional growth. With an inclusive and diverse culture, we create a workplace where employees are valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
